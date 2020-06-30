9172 GRAND ISLAND WAY

Amenities

Stunning Lake Front and FULLY FURNISHED home tastefully decorated and well equipped available for lease. You will love the open floor plan with a spacious kitchen, dining room, living room and game room that make this home just perfect for entertaining. The house offers a triple split bedroom plan, with a elegant master bedroom and master bath that conveniently connects to 2 separate walk-in closets and the laundry room area. Enjoy living in this luxurious home at the moment you step in the front door. Walk out to the pool & spa area and enjoy the breath taking natural lake views and watch the nightly Disney Magic Kingdom fireworks that shine in the sky and elegantly reflect off the lake! The house is equipped with everything you need and much more, such as high quality water softer, state of the art, epoxy coated garage, 16 camera CCTV, Ring door bell, Nest thermostat, high tech alarm security system with fire and water detection. Landscaping, alarm, weekly pool cleaning and HOA included. The home is located in a beautiful Community in Winter Garden close to all Disney Parks and Disney Springs, it offers all the conveniences you wish with great proximity to the West Horizon shops, restaurants, movie theater and top rated schools. The Community offers a wonderful Club House with a Resort Style Pool, Tennis Courts, Gym, Playgrounds and Recreational Facilities.