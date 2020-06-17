8879 Newmarket Drive

Amenities

2/2.5 Townhouse In Windermere's Lake Reams Townhome Community - 2-bedroom, 2.5-bath townhouse in Windermere community of Lake Reams Townhomes. Two-story unit with bedrooms located on the second floor. Separate living and dining areas, nicely appointed kitchen with breakfast bar and stainless appliances. Community is conveniently located within 5 minutes of Disney World, and 10 minutes from the Winter Garden Village. Community amenities include picnic area, childrens playground, and community pool.



Animals By Owner Approval.

Additional Security Deposit: $200 per approved animal

Nonrefundable Animal Fee: $100 per approved animal



Property Manager:

Lionel Hebert

407-896-1200 ext 233



(RLNE5433737)