Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:40 AM

8879 Newmarket Drive

8879 Newmarket Drive · (407) 896-1200 ext. 233
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8879 Newmarket Drive, Horizon West, FL 34786

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 8879 Newmarket Drive · Avail. now

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1480 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

stainless steel
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
stainless steel
Property Amenities
playground
pool
2/2.5 Townhouse In Windermere's Lake Reams Townhome Community - 2-bedroom, 2.5-bath townhouse in Windermere community of Lake Reams Townhomes. Two-story unit with bedrooms located on the second floor. Separate living and dining areas, nicely appointed kitchen with breakfast bar and stainless appliances. Community is conveniently located within 5 minutes of Disney World, and 10 minutes from the Winter Garden Village. Community amenities include picnic area, childrens playground, and community pool.

Animals By Owner Approval.
Additional Security Deposit: $200 per approved animal
Nonrefundable Animal Fee: $100 per approved animal

Property Manager:
Lionel Hebert
407-896-1200 ext 233

(RLNE5433737)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8879 Newmarket Drive have any available units?
8879 Newmarket Drive has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 8879 Newmarket Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8879 Newmarket Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8879 Newmarket Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8879 Newmarket Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Horizon West.
Does 8879 Newmarket Drive offer parking?
No, 8879 Newmarket Drive does not offer parking.
Does 8879 Newmarket Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8879 Newmarket Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8879 Newmarket Drive have a pool?
Yes, 8879 Newmarket Drive has a pool.
Does 8879 Newmarket Drive have accessible units?
No, 8879 Newmarket Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8879 Newmarket Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 8879 Newmarket Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8879 Newmarket Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 8879 Newmarket Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
