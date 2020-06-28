All apartments in Horizon West
Last updated September 17 2019 at 5:18 PM

8812 Tatara Street

8812 Tatara Street · No Longer Available
Location

8812 Tatara Street, Horizon West, FL 32836

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
4 bed/2.5 bath pool home. Minutes from World Class Theme Parks, dining and shopping.
Enjoy the views of Disney Fireworks from the privacy of your own home!!! Absolutely stunning 5 bedroom with loft, 3.5 bath, 2 story pool home located in Mabel Bridge! Come see this beautiful home! Home is elegantly decorated with upgraded fixtures, cabinetry, flooring, lighting, surround sound speakers in great room, garage storage system, landscaping and more! Unique floor plan is open and bright with high ceilings and double pane windows throughout. Guests will have privacy with a suite downstairs while the rest of the rooms are upstairs including the master bedroom. Spacious master bedroom along with a walk in closet, master bath features separate garden tub and large walk in shower. Lot is completely fenced in and private. The tropical backyard setting showcases a gorgeous solar-heated pebble-tech pool, with grotto and waterfall, lush landscaping and outdoor lighting, covered lanai, and covered outdoor grill and cabana area. Perfect for late night summer dinners and evening get togethers! All you need to do is move in. All appliances are included with the home as well as lawn and pool maintenance. Enjoy the many community amenities: pool, park, playground and more. Conveniently near Florida's attractions and theme parks, businesses, schools, entertainment and restaurants!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8812 Tatara Street have any available units?
8812 Tatara Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Horizon West, FL.
What amenities does 8812 Tatara Street have?
Some of 8812 Tatara Street's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8812 Tatara Street currently offering any rent specials?
8812 Tatara Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8812 Tatara Street pet-friendly?
No, 8812 Tatara Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Horizon West.
Does 8812 Tatara Street offer parking?
Yes, 8812 Tatara Street offers parking.
Does 8812 Tatara Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8812 Tatara Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8812 Tatara Street have a pool?
Yes, 8812 Tatara Street has a pool.
Does 8812 Tatara Street have accessible units?
No, 8812 Tatara Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8812 Tatara Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8812 Tatara Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 8812 Tatara Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8812 Tatara Street has units with air conditioning.
