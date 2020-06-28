8812 Tatara Street

Amenities

4 bed/2.5 bath pool home. Minutes from World Class Theme Parks, dining and shopping.

Enjoy the views of Disney Fireworks from the privacy of your own home!!! Absolutely stunning 5 bedroom with loft, 3.5 bath, 2 story pool home located in Mabel Bridge! Come see this beautiful home! Home is elegantly decorated with upgraded fixtures, cabinetry, flooring, lighting, surround sound speakers in great room, garage storage system, landscaping and more! Unique floor plan is open and bright with high ceilings and double pane windows throughout. Guests will have privacy with a suite downstairs while the rest of the rooms are upstairs including the master bedroom. Spacious master bedroom along with a walk in closet, master bath features separate garden tub and large walk in shower. Lot is completely fenced in and private. The tropical backyard setting showcases a gorgeous solar-heated pebble-tech pool, with grotto and waterfall, lush landscaping and outdoor lighting, covered lanai, and covered outdoor grill and cabana area. Perfect for late night summer dinners and evening get togethers! All you need to do is move in. All appliances are included with the home as well as lawn and pool maintenance. Enjoy the many community amenities: pool, park, playground and more. Conveniently near Florida's attractions and theme parks, businesses, schools, entertainment and restaurants!