Home
/
Horizon West, FL
/
8617 Leeland Archer Blvd
Last updated August 22 2019 at 11:07 AM

8617 Leeland Archer Blvd

8617 Leeland Archer Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

8617 Leeland Archer Boulevard, Horizon West, FL 32836

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
gym
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Newbury Park-8617 Leeland Archer Blvd. - Beautiful Townhome The kitchen has great cabinets and appliances. 3 Bedrooms and 2.5 Bathrooms. Master Suite with Walk-in Closet. The back patio is big and next to the detached 2 car garage. This Townhouse is in a Gated community located near the club house with Resort Pool, Large Fitness Center, Tennis Courts, Basketball Courts,Playground, community Pool and much more. Exterior Maintained, and all amenities included in rent!!!

Special offer!!!-the remainder of the month of August free!!!! No pro-rated payment for September 1st 2019.

(RLNE3336422)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8617 Leeland Archer Blvd have any available units?
8617 Leeland Archer Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Horizon West, FL.
What amenities does 8617 Leeland Archer Blvd have?
Some of 8617 Leeland Archer Blvd's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8617 Leeland Archer Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
8617 Leeland Archer Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8617 Leeland Archer Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 8617 Leeland Archer Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Horizon West.
Does 8617 Leeland Archer Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 8617 Leeland Archer Blvd offers parking.
Does 8617 Leeland Archer Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8617 Leeland Archer Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8617 Leeland Archer Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 8617 Leeland Archer Blvd has a pool.
Does 8617 Leeland Archer Blvd have accessible units?
No, 8617 Leeland Archer Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 8617 Leeland Archer Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 8617 Leeland Archer Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8617 Leeland Archer Blvd have units with air conditioning?
No, 8617 Leeland Archer Blvd does not have units with air conditioning.
