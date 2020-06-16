All apartments in Horizon West
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

8607 Coventry Park Way

8607 Coventry Park Way · (407) 395-4714 ext. 115
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8607 Coventry Park Way, Horizon West, FL 34786

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 8607 Coventry Park Way · Avail. Jul 1

$1,980

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1812 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
parking
playground
pool
garage
8607 Coventry Park Way Available 07/01/20 AMAZING TOWNHOME WITH LAKE VIEW! - TOWNHOME WITH LAKE VIEW located at the beautiful Windermere! This charming and cozy townhouse has lots of features as stainless steel appliances, walk-in closet, granite counter tops, fenced patio, upstairs laundry, two vanities on master bathroom, 2 car garage and more. The community offers great amenities such as swimming pool and playground, so you can enjoy even more the lifestyle of this desirable area. YOU MUST SEE IT!

(RLNE5828865)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8607 Coventry Park Way have any available units?
8607 Coventry Park Way has a unit available for $1,980 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8607 Coventry Park Way have?
Some of 8607 Coventry Park Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8607 Coventry Park Way currently offering any rent specials?
8607 Coventry Park Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8607 Coventry Park Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 8607 Coventry Park Way is pet friendly.
Does 8607 Coventry Park Way offer parking?
Yes, 8607 Coventry Park Way does offer parking.
Does 8607 Coventry Park Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8607 Coventry Park Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8607 Coventry Park Way have a pool?
Yes, 8607 Coventry Park Way has a pool.
Does 8607 Coventry Park Way have accessible units?
No, 8607 Coventry Park Way does not have accessible units.
Does 8607 Coventry Park Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 8607 Coventry Park Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8607 Coventry Park Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 8607 Coventry Park Way does not have units with air conditioning.
