Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities granite counters oven patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park parking playground pool garage

8607 Coventry Park Way Available 07/01/20 AMAZING TOWNHOME WITH LAKE VIEW! - TOWNHOME WITH LAKE VIEW located at the beautiful Windermere! This charming and cozy townhouse has lots of features as stainless steel appliances, walk-in closet, granite counter tops, fenced patio, upstairs laundry, two vanities on master bathroom, 2 car garage and more. The community offers great amenities such as swimming pool and playground, so you can enjoy even more the lifestyle of this desirable area. YOU MUST SEE IT!



(RLNE5828865)