Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8575 LEELAND ARCHER BOULEVARD

8575 Leeland Archer Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

8575 Leeland Archer Boulevard, Horizon West, FL 32836

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
pool
ceiling fan
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
8575 LEELAND ARCHER BLVD - Newbury Park - Adorable 2 bedroom 2 1/2 bath townhome. All Appliances plus washer & dryer. Carpet and tile throughout. 1 car detached garage. CCommunity pool and clubhouse. Walking trails and picnic area. Lawn Maintenance Included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8575 LEELAND ARCHER BOULEVARD have any available units?
8575 LEELAND ARCHER BOULEVARD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Horizon West, FL.
What amenities does 8575 LEELAND ARCHER BOULEVARD have?
Some of 8575 LEELAND ARCHER BOULEVARD's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8575 LEELAND ARCHER BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
8575 LEELAND ARCHER BOULEVARD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8575 LEELAND ARCHER BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 8575 LEELAND ARCHER BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Horizon West.
Does 8575 LEELAND ARCHER BOULEVARD offer parking?
Yes, 8575 LEELAND ARCHER BOULEVARD offers parking.
Does 8575 LEELAND ARCHER BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8575 LEELAND ARCHER BOULEVARD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8575 LEELAND ARCHER BOULEVARD have a pool?
Yes, 8575 LEELAND ARCHER BOULEVARD has a pool.
Does 8575 LEELAND ARCHER BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 8575 LEELAND ARCHER BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 8575 LEELAND ARCHER BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8575 LEELAND ARCHER BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.
Does 8575 LEELAND ARCHER BOULEVARD have units with air conditioning?
No, 8575 LEELAND ARCHER BOULEVARD does not have units with air conditioning.
