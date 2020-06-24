All apartments in Horizon West
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8543 Leeland Archer Boulevard

8543 Leeland Archer Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

8543 Leeland Archer Boulevard, Horizon West, FL 32836

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
8543 Leeland Archer Boulevard Available 03/22/19 Beautiful 3/2.5 Townhouse in Windermere- Newbury Park! - Great 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath two story townhome located off 535. You will love this TH and layout. Tile in entire downstairs living areas and laminate wood flooring for easy care upstairs in all bedrooms, great space for entertaining with lots of cabinets space in the kitchen and upgraded appliances. This TH lives larger than the actual sq.ft. Neutral colors throughout, nice size master and master bath. Great patio out back as well. Enjoy the Fireworks at night from your private patio. Community has great amenities to enjoy the warm Florida summers with playground and community pool. Close to shopping and minutes from the Winter Garden Village. Lawn maintenance included!!! All bedrooms are located upstairs for privacy when entertaining guest. TWO VEHICLES MAX HOA approval required. Washer and dryer included! Right down the street from Windermere High School!

Always check our website - www.jandergroup.com - for up-to-date info and availability of this home or email us at Leasing@jandergroup.com.

****IMPORTANT**** APPOINTMENTS CANNOT BE SET WITHOUT SUBMITTING YOUR ACTUAL EMAIL ADDRESS WHEN INQUIRING ABOUT THIS HOME. Most sites do not send your actual email address with your online inquiry.

Financial Requirements:
There is a $60 nonrefundable lease application fee per adult or married couple, which must accompany the lease application. Applicants receiving a standard approval with good credit have a security deposit equal in value to one month's rent. Conditional approvals require a higher security deposit. At minimum, lease applications will be checked in the following ways: standard retail credit report, verifiable rental/mortgage on-time payments, full-time local employment (no co-signers), evictions, convictions, bankruptcies and foreclosures/short sales. Please note that applicants with bankruptcies discharged for less than two years cannot be approved (NO Exceptions).
This home is not on the Government Section 8 Program/Housing Choice Voucher Program.
#54901

(RLNE2765636)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8543 Leeland Archer Boulevard have any available units?
8543 Leeland Archer Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Horizon West, FL.
What amenities does 8543 Leeland Archer Boulevard have?
Some of 8543 Leeland Archer Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8543 Leeland Archer Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
8543 Leeland Archer Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8543 Leeland Archer Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 8543 Leeland Archer Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 8543 Leeland Archer Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 8543 Leeland Archer Boulevard offers parking.
Does 8543 Leeland Archer Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8543 Leeland Archer Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8543 Leeland Archer Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 8543 Leeland Archer Boulevard has a pool.
Does 8543 Leeland Archer Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 8543 Leeland Archer Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 8543 Leeland Archer Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8543 Leeland Archer Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Does 8543 Leeland Archer Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8543 Leeland Archer Boulevard has units with air conditioning.
