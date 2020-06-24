Amenities

8543 Leeland Archer Boulevard Available 03/22/19 Beautiful 3/2.5 Townhouse in Windermere- Newbury Park! - Great 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath two story townhome located off 535. You will love this TH and layout. Tile in entire downstairs living areas and laminate wood flooring for easy care upstairs in all bedrooms, great space for entertaining with lots of cabinets space in the kitchen and upgraded appliances. This TH lives larger than the actual sq.ft. Neutral colors throughout, nice size master and master bath. Great patio out back as well. Enjoy the Fireworks at night from your private patio. Community has great amenities to enjoy the warm Florida summers with playground and community pool. Close to shopping and minutes from the Winter Garden Village. Lawn maintenance included!!! All bedrooms are located upstairs for privacy when entertaining guest. TWO VEHICLES MAX HOA approval required. Washer and dryer included! Right down the street from Windermere High School!



Financial Requirements:

There is a $60 nonrefundable lease application fee per adult or married couple, which must accompany the lease application. Applicants receiving a standard approval with good credit have a security deposit equal in value to one month's rent. Conditional approvals require a higher security deposit. At minimum, lease applications will be checked in the following ways: standard retail credit report, verifiable rental/mortgage on-time payments, full-time local employment (no co-signers), evictions, convictions, bankruptcies and foreclosures/short sales. Please note that applicants with bankruptcies discharged for less than two years cannot be approved (NO Exceptions).

This home is not on the Government Section 8 Program/Housing Choice Voucher Program.

