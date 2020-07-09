8339 GREENBANK BOULEVARD

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets ceiling fan

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage guest suite

*POND VIEW* *BRAND NEW STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES will be installed* Beautiful 4 bedrooms, 3 and a half bathrooms, two-story home in Windermere. Once you enter you will be amazed by the two-story ceilings in your great room; the large master suite located on the first floor features a large walk-in closet and a bathroom with a garden tub, separated shower, and double sink; also on this floor the kitchen with a breakfast nook, and the family room which opens to the covered lanai with a great backyard; on the second floor you have a loft, a guest suite with its own bathroom and two more bedrooms that share another bathroom. This home is located right next to Disney. Great schools.