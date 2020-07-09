8339 GREENBANK BOULEVARD

Amenities
*POND VIEW* *BRAND NEW STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES will be installed* Beautiful 4 bedrooms, 3 and a half bathrooms, two-story home in Windermere. Once you enter you will be amazed by the two-story ceilings in your great room; the large master suite located on the first floor features a large walk-in closet and a bathroom with a garden tub, separated shower, and double sink; also on this floor the kitchen with a breakfast nook, and the family room which opens to the covered lanai with a great backyard; on the second floor you have a loft, a guest suite with its own bathroom and two more bedrooms that share another bathroom. This home is located right next to Disney. Great schools.