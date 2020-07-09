All apartments in Horizon West
8339 GREENBANK BOULEVARD
Last updated November 16 2019 at 7:28 AM

8339 GREENBANK BOULEVARD

8339 Greenbank Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

8339 Greenbank Boulevard, Horizon West, FL 34786

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
guest suite
*POND VIEW* *BRAND NEW STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES will be installed* Beautiful 4 bedrooms, 3 and a half bathrooms, two-story home in Windermere. Once you enter you will be amazed by the two-story ceilings in your great room; the large master suite located on the first floor features a large walk-in closet and a bathroom with a garden tub, separated shower, and double sink; also on this floor the kitchen with a breakfast nook, and the family room which opens to the covered lanai with a great backyard; on the second floor you have a loft, a guest suite with its own bathroom and two more bedrooms that share another bathroom. This home is located right next to Disney. Great schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8339 GREENBANK BOULEVARD have any available units?
8339 GREENBANK BOULEVARD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Horizon West, FL.
What amenities does 8339 GREENBANK BOULEVARD have?
Some of 8339 GREENBANK BOULEVARD's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8339 GREENBANK BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
8339 GREENBANK BOULEVARD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8339 GREENBANK BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 8339 GREENBANK BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Horizon West.
Does 8339 GREENBANK BOULEVARD offer parking?
Yes, 8339 GREENBANK BOULEVARD offers parking.
Does 8339 GREENBANK BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8339 GREENBANK BOULEVARD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8339 GREENBANK BOULEVARD have a pool?
No, 8339 GREENBANK BOULEVARD does not have a pool.
Does 8339 GREENBANK BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 8339 GREENBANK BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 8339 GREENBANK BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8339 GREENBANK BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.
Does 8339 GREENBANK BOULEVARD have units with air conditioning?
No, 8339 GREENBANK BOULEVARD does not have units with air conditioning.

