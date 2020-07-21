Like new 5 bedroom home. Master suite upstairs and downstairs. FENCED IN back yard (not pictured). Covered Lanai. The upstairs master suite is very spacious with an oversized walk-in closet. Large upstairs loft as well. Walking distance to the community pool and amenities. Ready for immediate move-in! Lawn care included.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8125 POND APPLE DRIVE have any available units?
8125 POND APPLE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Horizon West, FL.
What amenities does 8125 POND APPLE DRIVE have?
Some of 8125 POND APPLE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8125 POND APPLE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
8125 POND APPLE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.