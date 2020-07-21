All apartments in Horizon West
Horizon West, FL
8125 POND APPLE DRIVE
Last updated September 12 2019 at 3:15 AM

8125 POND APPLE DRIVE

8125 Pond Apple Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8125 Pond Apple Drive, Horizon West, FL 34787

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
ice maker
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Like new 5 bedroom home. Master suite upstairs and downstairs. FENCED IN back yard (not pictured). Covered Lanai. The upstairs master suite is very spacious with an oversized walk-in closet.
Large upstairs loft as well.
Walking distance to the community pool and amenities.
Ready for immediate move-in!
Lawn care included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8125 POND APPLE DRIVE have any available units?
8125 POND APPLE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Horizon West, FL.
What amenities does 8125 POND APPLE DRIVE have?
Some of 8125 POND APPLE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8125 POND APPLE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
8125 POND APPLE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8125 POND APPLE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 8125 POND APPLE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Horizon West.
Does 8125 POND APPLE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 8125 POND APPLE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 8125 POND APPLE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8125 POND APPLE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8125 POND APPLE DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 8125 POND APPLE DRIVE has a pool.
Does 8125 POND APPLE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 8125 POND APPLE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 8125 POND APPLE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8125 POND APPLE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 8125 POND APPLE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 8125 POND APPLE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
