8009 Atlantic Puffin St

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan extra storage granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court clubhouse dog park gym on-site laundry playground pool tennis court

Beautiful 3/2 Home within the Summerlake Community in Windermere Coming soon! - Beautiful 3/2 Home within the Summerlake Community in Windermere Coming soon! Modern feel with spacious open floor plan. A covered front porch is the perfect spot to unwind which leads inside an entry foyer and hallway that opens to a spacious kitchen which overlooks an expansive great room, dining room combo. An eat in kitchen features granite countertops, 42" white cabinets, custom backsplash, stainless appliances, walk in pantry and oversized center island with breakfast bar. The spacious master bedroom includes a large walk in closet and a master bath with a dual vanity with granite, upgraded cabinets and lighting and an oversized tiled shower. Two additional bedrooms are separated by a hall bath that also features granite and a tiled tub/shower combo. Fresh interior paint, ceramic tile in living and wet areas, carpet in bedrooms. Inside laundry room with washer/dryer included and a walk in closet providing additional storage and a semi private nook just off the great room is the perfect place for homework or home office. State of the art amenities such as a resort style pool, club house, fitness center, parks, playground,walking trails, basketball, tennis, kid friendly zip line and a dog park that's steps away from this home. Top rated schools, convenient access to 429, Disney, 30 minute commute to downtown Orlando. Pets will be considered.



