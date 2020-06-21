All apartments in Horizon West
Find more places like 8009 Atlantic Puffin St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Horizon West, FL
/
8009 Atlantic Puffin St
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

8009 Atlantic Puffin St

8009 Atlantic Puffin Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Horizon West
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

8009 Atlantic Puffin Street, Horizon West, FL 34787

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
clubhouse
dog park
gym
on-site laundry
playground
pool
tennis court
Beautiful 3/2 Home within the Summerlake Community in Windermere Coming soon! - Beautiful 3/2 Home within the Summerlake Community in Windermere Coming soon! Modern feel with spacious open floor plan. A covered front porch is the perfect spot to unwind which leads inside an entry foyer and hallway that opens to a spacious kitchen which overlooks an expansive great room, dining room combo. An eat in kitchen features granite countertops, 42" white cabinets, custom backsplash, stainless appliances, walk in pantry and oversized center island with breakfast bar. The spacious master bedroom includes a large walk in closet and a master bath with a dual vanity with granite, upgraded cabinets and lighting and an oversized tiled shower. Two additional bedrooms are separated by a hall bath that also features granite and a tiled tub/shower combo. Fresh interior paint, ceramic tile in living and wet areas, carpet in bedrooms. Inside laundry room with washer/dryer included and a walk in closet providing additional storage and a semi private nook just off the great room is the perfect place for homework or home office. State of the art amenities such as a resort style pool, club house, fitness center, parks, playground,walking trails, basketball, tennis, kid friendly zip line and a dog park that's steps away from this home. Top rated schools, convenient access to 429, Disney, 30 minute commute to downtown Orlando. Pets will be considered.

(RLNE5840240)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8009 Atlantic Puffin St have any available units?
8009 Atlantic Puffin St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Horizon West, FL.
What amenities does 8009 Atlantic Puffin St have?
Some of 8009 Atlantic Puffin St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8009 Atlantic Puffin St currently offering any rent specials?
8009 Atlantic Puffin St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8009 Atlantic Puffin St pet-friendly?
Yes, 8009 Atlantic Puffin St is pet friendly.
Does 8009 Atlantic Puffin St offer parking?
No, 8009 Atlantic Puffin St does not offer parking.
Does 8009 Atlantic Puffin St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8009 Atlantic Puffin St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8009 Atlantic Puffin St have a pool?
Yes, 8009 Atlantic Puffin St has a pool.
Does 8009 Atlantic Puffin St have accessible units?
No, 8009 Atlantic Puffin St does not have accessible units.
Does 8009 Atlantic Puffin St have units with dishwashers?
No, 8009 Atlantic Puffin St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8009 Atlantic Puffin St have units with air conditioning?
No, 8009 Atlantic Puffin St does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Windermere Cay Apartments
8200 Jayme Drive
Horizon West, FL 34787
Retreat at Windermere
5820 Nature View Dr
Horizon West, FL 34786

Similar Pages

Horizon West 1 BedroomsHorizon West 2 Bedrooms
Horizon West Apartments with ParkingHorizon West Apartments with Pool
Horizon West Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLBrandon, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FL
Clermont, FLWesley Chapel, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLLady Lake, FLDeLand, FLOak Ridge, FLCelebration, FLDoctor Phillips, FLLeesburg, FL
Bartow, FLBrooksville, FLHunters Creek, FLFish Hawk, FLZephyrhills, FLLockhart, FLAzalea Park, FLMount Dora, FLGoldenrod, FLDavenport, FLHighland City, FLOrange City, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Signature Lakes

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachLake-Sumter State College
Florida Southern College