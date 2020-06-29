All apartments in Horizon West
Find more places like 7811 Hardenton Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Horizon West, FL
/
7811 Hardenton Street
Last updated June 3 2020 at 10:35 AM

7811 Hardenton Street

7811 Hardenton Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Horizon West
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

7811 Hardenton Street, Horizon West, FL 34786

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
3/2.5 Townhome In Wickham Park - 3-bedroom, 2.5-bath townhome in the Windermere community of Wickham Park. Open lower level floor plan with combined living, dining, and breakfast bar. Granite counters, wood and tile floors, and a private patio area off of the living room. The laundry room, which has a washer and dryer, is conveniently located on the second floor, close to the bedrooms and two full baths. Connected via the private patio is a two-car garage. There is 2,044 total square feet, with 1,505 square feet under air. Community amenities include, clubhouse, pool, picnic area, walking trails, and childrens playground.

Animals By Owner Approval.
Additional Security Deposit: $200 per approved animal
Nonrefundable Animal Fee: $100 per approved animal

Property Manager:
Lionel Hebert
407-896-1200 ext 233

(RLNE5481549)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7811 Hardenton Street have any available units?
7811 Hardenton Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Horizon West, FL.
What amenities does 7811 Hardenton Street have?
Some of 7811 Hardenton Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7811 Hardenton Street currently offering any rent specials?
7811 Hardenton Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7811 Hardenton Street pet-friendly?
No, 7811 Hardenton Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Horizon West.
Does 7811 Hardenton Street offer parking?
Yes, 7811 Hardenton Street offers parking.
Does 7811 Hardenton Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7811 Hardenton Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7811 Hardenton Street have a pool?
Yes, 7811 Hardenton Street has a pool.
Does 7811 Hardenton Street have accessible units?
No, 7811 Hardenton Street does not have accessible units.
Does 7811 Hardenton Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 7811 Hardenton Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7811 Hardenton Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 7811 Hardenton Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Windermere Cay Apartments
8200 Jayme Drive
Horizon West, FL 34787
Retreat at Windermere
5820 Nature View Dr
Horizon West, FL 34786

Similar Pages

Horizon West 1 BedroomsHorizon West 2 Bedrooms
Horizon West Apartments with ParkingHorizon West Apartments with Pool
Horizon West Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLBrandon, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FL
Clermont, FLWesley Chapel, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLLady Lake, FLDeLand, FLOak Ridge, FLCelebration, FLDoctor Phillips, FLLeesburg, FL
Bartow, FLBrooksville, FLHunters Creek, FLFish Hawk, FLZephyrhills, FLLockhart, FLAzalea Park, FLMount Dora, FLGoldenrod, FLDavenport, FLHighland City, FLOrange City, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Signature Lakes

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachLake-Sumter State College
Florida Southern College