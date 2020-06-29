7811 Hardenton Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking playground pool garage

3/2.5 Townhome In Wickham Park - 3-bedroom, 2.5-bath townhome in the Windermere community of Wickham Park. Open lower level floor plan with combined living, dining, and breakfast bar. Granite counters, wood and tile floors, and a private patio area off of the living room. The laundry room, which has a washer and dryer, is conveniently located on the second floor, close to the bedrooms and two full baths. Connected via the private patio is a two-car garage. There is 2,044 total square feet, with 1,505 square feet under air. Community amenities include, clubhouse, pool, picnic area, walking trails, and childrens playground.



Animals By Owner Approval.

Additional Security Deposit: $200 per approved animal

Nonrefundable Animal Fee: $100 per approved animal



Property Manager:

Lionel Hebert

407-896-1200 ext 233



(RLNE5481549)