7765 Green Mountain Way

Winter Garden , 5 Bedrooms 5 Bathrooms, 3636 Sqft, Lawn care included. - Executive 5 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms 3 car garage water view home located in the desirable Summer lake community will be available from December! The Summer lake community offers residents a pool, tennis courts, playground, clubhouse and basketball courts along with picnic areas and many walking paths. Throughout the home are decorative niches and archways and gorgeous volume ceilings. The spacious floor plan features separate living, dining and family rooms. The kitchen boasts upgraded cabinets, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and a gas range. Off the kitchen there is a roomy breakfast nook area that overlooks a tranquil pond behind the large backyard. The master bedroom is a delight, with a large master closet and a spa like master bath with his and hers sinks, private toilet, a large soaking tub and separate shower. Enjoy easy access to major roads (429), shopping and great schools. This home will not last long.



1.6 miles to Publix Super Market

1.7 miles to Walmart Supercenter

3.4 miles to Independence Elementary

3.2 miles to Bridgewater Middle School

4.9 miles to Windermere High School

-15 minutes drive to Disney



No Cats Allowed



