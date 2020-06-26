7687 Fordson Lane

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse on-site laundry parking playground pool garage tennis court

You'll love this impeccable and gorgeous townhouse. This 3-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom townhouse offers a spacious family and dining room combo, spectacular kitchen, 2-car garage and a cozy patio perfect for family gatherings. Enjoy a sleek upgraded kitchen including granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Upstairs you will find a large master suite, walk-in closets, and two comfortable bedrooms. It is conveniently located in the Windermere area, close to great schools, shopping, restaurants, less than 20 minutes from Disney Springs and theme parks and major shopping malls. Amenities include tennis and basketball court, pool and playground. Move-in ready, call now for more information Leonardo 407-516-9803 or Nataly 407-256-1185.

You'll love this impeccable and gorgeous townhouse. This 3-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom townhouse offers a spacious family and dining room combo, spectacular kitchen, 2-car garage and a cozy patio perfect for family gatherings. Enjoy a sleek upgraded kitchen including granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Upstairs you will find a large master suite, walk-in closets, and two comfortable bedrooms. It is conveniently located in the Windermere area, close to great schools, shopping, restaurants, less than 20 minutes from Disney Springs and theme parks and major shopping malls. Amenities include tennis and basketball court, pool and playground. Move-in ready, call now for more information Leonardo 407-516-9803 or Nataly 407-256-1185.