All apartments in Horizon West
Find more places like 7687 Fordson Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Horizon West, FL
/
7687 Fordson Lane
Last updated June 11 2019 at 10:43 PM

7687 Fordson Lane

7687 Fordson Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Horizon West
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

7687 Fordson Lane, Horizon West, FL 34786

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
You'll love this impeccable and gorgeous townhouse. This 3-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom townhouse offers a spacious family and dining room combo, spectacular kitchen, 2-car garage and a cozy patio perfect for family gatherings. Enjoy a sleek upgraded kitchen including granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Upstairs you will find a large master suite, walk-in closets, and two comfortable bedrooms. It is conveniently located in the Windermere area, close to great schools, shopping, restaurants, less than 20 minutes from Disney Springs and theme parks and major shopping malls. Amenities include tennis and basketball court, pool and playground. Move-in ready, call now for more information Leonardo 407-516-9803 or Nataly 407-256-1185.
You'll love this impeccable and gorgeous townhouse. This 3-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom townhouse offers a spacious family and dining room combo, spectacular kitchen, 2-car garage and a cozy patio perfect for family gatherings. Enjoy a sleek upgraded kitchen including granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Upstairs you will find a large master suite, walk-in closets, and two comfortable bedrooms. It is conveniently located in the Windermere area, close to great schools, shopping, restaurants, less than 20 minutes from Disney Springs and theme parks and major shopping malls. Amenities include tennis and basketball court, pool and playground. Move-in ready, call now for more information Leonardo 407-516-9803 or Nataly 407-256-1185.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7687 Fordson Lane have any available units?
7687 Fordson Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Horizon West, FL.
What amenities does 7687 Fordson Lane have?
Some of 7687 Fordson Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7687 Fordson Lane currently offering any rent specials?
7687 Fordson Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7687 Fordson Lane pet-friendly?
No, 7687 Fordson Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Horizon West.
Does 7687 Fordson Lane offer parking?
Yes, 7687 Fordson Lane offers parking.
Does 7687 Fordson Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7687 Fordson Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7687 Fordson Lane have a pool?
Yes, 7687 Fordson Lane has a pool.
Does 7687 Fordson Lane have accessible units?
No, 7687 Fordson Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 7687 Fordson Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7687 Fordson Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 7687 Fordson Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7687 Fordson Lane has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Windermere Cay Apartments
8200 Jayme Drive
Horizon West, FL 34787
Retreat at Windermere
5820 Nature View Dr
Horizon West, FL 34786

Similar Pages

Horizon West 1 BedroomsHorizon West 2 Bedrooms
Horizon West Apartments with ParkingHorizon West Apartments with Pool
Horizon West Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLBrandon, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FL
Clermont, FLWesley Chapel, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLLady Lake, FLDeLand, FLOak Ridge, FLCelebration, FLDoctor Phillips, FLLeesburg, FL
Bartow, FLBrooksville, FLHunters Creek, FLFish Hawk, FLZephyrhills, FLLockhart, FLAzalea Park, FLMount Dora, FLGoldenrod, FLDavenport, FLHighland City, FLOrange City, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Signature Lakes

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachLake-Sumter State College
Florida Southern College