7449 ELLA LANE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court parking playground pool garage tennis court

Move into this fabulous 2 story like new home. 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. Beautiful kitchen with granite countertops, center island with breakfast bar, SS appliances, and 42' cabinets. Separated living room and Family room for your enjoyment. All Ceramic tiles on the first floor and carpet on the 2nd floor. This home is located in the quiet Windermere Sound community which is conveniently located for easy access to shopping, Disney, and the attractions. Community amenities include a tot lot, tennis court, basketball court, and a resort-style swimming pool with sundeck and cabana, the grounds maintenance is provided by the HOA so you don't need to work to enjoy a great landscaping!