Last updated June 11 2020 at 12:13 AM

7449 ELLA LANE

7449 Ella Lane · (321) 210-2456
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7449 Ella Lane, Horizon West, FL 34786

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,150

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1982 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Move into this fabulous 2 story like new home. 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. Beautiful kitchen with granite countertops, center island with breakfast bar, SS appliances, and 42' cabinets. Separated living room and Family room for your enjoyment. All Ceramic tiles on the first floor and carpet on the 2nd floor. This home is located in the quiet Windermere Sound community which is conveniently located for easy access to shopping, Disney, and the attractions. Community amenities include a tot lot, tennis court, basketball court, and a resort-style swimming pool with sundeck and cabana, the grounds maintenance is provided by the HOA so you don't need to work to enjoy a great landscaping!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7449 ELLA LANE have any available units?
7449 ELLA LANE has a unit available for $2,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7449 ELLA LANE have?
Some of 7449 ELLA LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7449 ELLA LANE currently offering any rent specials?
7449 ELLA LANE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7449 ELLA LANE pet-friendly?
No, 7449 ELLA LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Horizon West.
Does 7449 ELLA LANE offer parking?
Yes, 7449 ELLA LANE does offer parking.
Does 7449 ELLA LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7449 ELLA LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7449 ELLA LANE have a pool?
Yes, 7449 ELLA LANE has a pool.
Does 7449 ELLA LANE have accessible units?
No, 7449 ELLA LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 7449 ELLA LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7449 ELLA LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 7449 ELLA LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 7449 ELLA LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
