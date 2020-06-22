7404 Fairgrove Avenue

Amenities

Gorgeous 5 bedroom 3.5 bathroom plus bonus room located in Windermere Sound. This single family home offers over 3900 square feet of living space, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, carpet throughout, master bedroom on the first floor, and three car garage. Windermere Sound residents have access to exceptional amenities including swimming pool, tennis court, basketball court, and tot lot. Lawn service is included in the rent.



Lessee(s) are required to provide proof of liability insurance in the amount of $100,000, prior to occupancy. Real Property Management South Orlando can provide the required coverage for an additional charge of $12.00 per month or you can purchase coverage from your preferred provider.



Security Deposit: $2795. Application Fee: $50 per person. Administration fee: $100.



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,795, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $2,795, Available Now

