All apartments in Horizon West
Find more places like 7404 Fairgrove Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Horizon West, FL
/
7404 Fairgrove Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7404 Fairgrove Avenue

7404 Fairgrove Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Horizon West
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

7404 Fairgrove Avenue, Horizon West, FL 34786

Amenities

granite counters
garage
stainless steel
pool
playground
basketball court
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Gorgeous 5 bedroom 3.5 bathroom plus bonus room located in Windermere Sound. This single family home offers over 3900 square feet of living space, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, carpet throughout, master bedroom on the first floor, and three car garage. Windermere Sound residents have access to exceptional amenities including swimming pool, tennis court, basketball court, and tot lot. Lawn service is included in the rent.

Lessee(s) are required to provide proof of liability insurance in the amount of $100,000, prior to occupancy. Real Property Management South Orlando can provide the required coverage for an additional charge of $12.00 per month or you can purchase coverage from your preferred provider.

To see all of our available properties check our primary site at www.rpmsouthorlando.com

INFORMATION IS DEEMED RELIABLE, BUT IS NOT GUARANTEED,
AND SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE.

(John L. Wilkerson Florida Real Estate Broker)

Security Deposit: $2795. Application Fee: $50 per person. Administration fee: $100.

Leland Johnson

Property Manager
Real Property Management South Orlando
P 407.982.2000 | C 407.982.1988 | F 407.287.5190
Email. Ljohnson@rpmsouthorlando.com

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,795, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $2,795, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7404 Fairgrove Avenue have any available units?
7404 Fairgrove Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Horizon West, FL.
What amenities does 7404 Fairgrove Avenue have?
Some of 7404 Fairgrove Avenue's amenities include granite counters, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7404 Fairgrove Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7404 Fairgrove Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7404 Fairgrove Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 7404 Fairgrove Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Horizon West.
Does 7404 Fairgrove Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 7404 Fairgrove Avenue does offer parking.
Does 7404 Fairgrove Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7404 Fairgrove Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7404 Fairgrove Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 7404 Fairgrove Avenue has a pool.
Does 7404 Fairgrove Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7404 Fairgrove Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7404 Fairgrove Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 7404 Fairgrove Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7404 Fairgrove Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 7404 Fairgrove Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Windermere Cay Apartments
8200 Jayme Drive
Horizon West, FL 34787
Retreat at Windermere
5820 Nature View Dr
Horizon West, FL 34786

Similar Pages

Horizon West 1 BedroomsHorizon West 2 Bedrooms
Horizon West Apartments with ParkingHorizon West Apartments with Pool
Horizon West Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLBrandon, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FL
Clermont, FLWesley Chapel, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLLady Lake, FLDeLand, FLOak Ridge, FLCelebration, FLDoctor Phillips, FLLeesburg, FL
Bartow, FLBrooksville, FLHunters Creek, FLFish Hawk, FLZephyrhills, FLLockhart, FLAzalea Park, FLMount Dora, FLGoldenrod, FLDavenport, FLHighland City, FLOrange City, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Signature Lakes

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachLake-Sumter State College
Florida Southern College