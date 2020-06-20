7237 Rambling Water Way

Amenities

3 bedroom and 2.5 bathroom home in the heart of Windermere! - Brand New 2016 Single Family Home at Ashlin Park Towns. Very open and spacious layout. Has plenty of closet spaces, pantry, open layout kitchen, spacious bedrooms and bathrooms. has carpet flooring on the second floor and tile flooring on the first floor and bathrooms. Has a double car garage in the back of the home as well as a back covered patio.



Location! Location! In the heart of Windermere, it is a must see! This community has a community pool, club house, conservation areas, ponds, access to a bike trail and just at walking distance from restaurants and market places.



Microwave, Air conditioning, Dishwasher, Walk-in closets, Balcony, deck, patio, Garage parking, Laundry room / hookups, Oven / range, Heat - electric



1 Year lease

$125.00 Lease Administration Fee.

$350.00 NON-Refundable pet fee per pet.

$20.00 Pet application fee.

Mandatory fees.

Rental insurance required.



(RLNE5782954)