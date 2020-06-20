All apartments in Horizon West
Find more places like 7237 Rambling Water Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Horizon West, FL
/
7237 Rambling Water Way
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:02 AM

7237 Rambling Water Way

7237 Rambling Water Way · (407) 513-4722
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Horizon West
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

7237 Rambling Water Way, Horizon West, FL 34786

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 7237 Rambling Water Way · Avail. now

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2307 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
3 bedroom and 2.5 bathroom home in the heart of Windermere! - Brand New 2016 Single Family Home at Ashlin Park Towns. Very open and spacious layout. Has plenty of closet spaces, pantry, open layout kitchen, spacious bedrooms and bathrooms. has carpet flooring on the second floor and tile flooring on the first floor and bathrooms. Has a double car garage in the back of the home as well as a back covered patio.

Location! Location! In the heart of Windermere, it is a must see! This community has a community pool, club house, conservation areas, ponds, access to a bike trail and just at walking distance from restaurants and market places.

Microwave, Air conditioning, Dishwasher, Walk-in closets, Balcony, deck, patio, Garage parking, Laundry room / hookups, Oven / range, Heat - electric

1 Year lease
$125.00 Lease Administration Fee.
$350.00 NON-Refundable pet fee per pet.
$20.00 Pet application fee.
Mandatory fees.
Rental insurance required.

(RLNE5782954)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7237 Rambling Water Way have any available units?
7237 Rambling Water Way has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7237 Rambling Water Way have?
Some of 7237 Rambling Water Way's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7237 Rambling Water Way currently offering any rent specials?
7237 Rambling Water Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7237 Rambling Water Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 7237 Rambling Water Way is pet friendly.
Does 7237 Rambling Water Way offer parking?
Yes, 7237 Rambling Water Way does offer parking.
Does 7237 Rambling Water Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7237 Rambling Water Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7237 Rambling Water Way have a pool?
Yes, 7237 Rambling Water Way has a pool.
Does 7237 Rambling Water Way have accessible units?
No, 7237 Rambling Water Way does not have accessible units.
Does 7237 Rambling Water Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7237 Rambling Water Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 7237 Rambling Water Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7237 Rambling Water Way has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 7237 Rambling Water Way?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Windermere Cay Apartments
8200 Jayme Drive
Horizon West, FL 34787
Retreat at Windermere
5820 Nature View Dr
Horizon West, FL 34786

Similar Pages

Horizon West 1 BedroomsHorizon West 2 Bedrooms
Horizon West Apartments with ParkingHorizon West Apartments with Pool
Horizon West Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLBrandon, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FL
Clermont, FLWesley Chapel, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLLady Lake, FLDeLand, FLOak Ridge, FLCelebration, FLDoctor Phillips, FLLeesburg, FL
Bartow, FLBrooksville, FLHunters Creek, FLFish Hawk, FLZephyrhills, FLLockhart, FLAzalea Park, FLMount Dora, FLGoldenrod, FLDavenport, FLHighland City, FLOrange City, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Signature Lakes

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachLake-Sumter State College
Florida Southern College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity