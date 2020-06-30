All apartments in Horizon West
7235 SUNNY MEADOW ALLEY

7235 Sunny Meadow · No Longer Available
Location

7235 Sunny Meadow, Horizon West, FL 34786

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
*Available April 1, 2020,* CURRENTLY PROCESSING AN APPLICATION! IMMACULATE home in the sought after community of Ashlin Park. This home offers tons of UPGRADES! Granite countertops, beautiful hardwood throughout the entire downstairs, electric fireplace, master bathroom with upgraded rainfall dual shower heads, and plush upgraded carpet in all the upstairs bedrooms. The GOURMET KITCHEN has plenty of storage space equipped with stunning cabinetry, wet bar, and huge walk-in pantry. With 3 oversized bedrooms, a private study room, 2.5 bathrooms, eat-in breakfast nook, interior laundry room with additional storage, detached 3-car garage, there is plenty of storage and space for everyone! Sit back and relax on the amazing outdoor patio and enjoy the privacy of the FULLY FENCED in backyard. This home has it all! This beautiful community features several amenities; walking trails, playground, clubhouse, and resort-style swimming pool! Ashlin Park is in the best location of Windermere, located off of 535, close to the 429 and I-4. Walking distance to a brand new plaza with lots of dining and shopping. Non-smokers only, rental income requirements 3 times the monthly rent amount.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7235 SUNNY MEADOW ALLEY have any available units?
7235 SUNNY MEADOW ALLEY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Horizon West, FL.
What amenities does 7235 SUNNY MEADOW ALLEY have?
Some of 7235 SUNNY MEADOW ALLEY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7235 SUNNY MEADOW ALLEY currently offering any rent specials?
7235 SUNNY MEADOW ALLEY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7235 SUNNY MEADOW ALLEY pet-friendly?
No, 7235 SUNNY MEADOW ALLEY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Horizon West.
Does 7235 SUNNY MEADOW ALLEY offer parking?
Yes, 7235 SUNNY MEADOW ALLEY offers parking.
Does 7235 SUNNY MEADOW ALLEY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7235 SUNNY MEADOW ALLEY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7235 SUNNY MEADOW ALLEY have a pool?
Yes, 7235 SUNNY MEADOW ALLEY has a pool.
Does 7235 SUNNY MEADOW ALLEY have accessible units?
No, 7235 SUNNY MEADOW ALLEY does not have accessible units.
Does 7235 SUNNY MEADOW ALLEY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7235 SUNNY MEADOW ALLEY has units with dishwashers.
Does 7235 SUNNY MEADOW ALLEY have units with air conditioning?
No, 7235 SUNNY MEADOW ALLEY does not have units with air conditioning.

