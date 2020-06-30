7235 SUNNY MEADOW ALLEY

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking playground pool garage

*Available April 1, 2020,* CURRENTLY PROCESSING AN APPLICATION! IMMACULATE home in the sought after community of Ashlin Park. This home offers tons of UPGRADES! Granite countertops, beautiful hardwood throughout the entire downstairs, electric fireplace, master bathroom with upgraded rainfall dual shower heads, and plush upgraded carpet in all the upstairs bedrooms. The GOURMET KITCHEN has plenty of storage space equipped with stunning cabinetry, wet bar, and huge walk-in pantry. With 3 oversized bedrooms, a private study room, 2.5 bathrooms, eat-in breakfast nook, interior laundry room with additional storage, detached 3-car garage, there is plenty of storage and space for everyone! Sit back and relax on the amazing outdoor patio and enjoy the privacy of the FULLY FENCED in backyard. This home has it all! This beautiful community features several amenities; walking trails, playground, clubhouse, and resort-style swimming pool! Ashlin Park is in the best location of Windermere, located off of 535, close to the 429 and I-4. Walking distance to a brand new plaza with lots of dining and shopping. Non-smokers only, rental income requirements 3 times the monthly rent amount.