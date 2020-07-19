All apartments in Horizon West
Last updated February 7 2020 at 12:17 PM

7150 Beek Street

7150 Beek Street · No Longer Available
Location

7150 Beek Street, Horizon West, FL 34786

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
pool
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
7150 Beek Street Available 03/09/20 4/2 Windermere Home - Spacious four bedroom home located in the Windermere Terrace community in Windermere. Home has tile throughout and carpets in bedroom. Stainless appliances, laundry with a washer and dryer included. Located in a quaint community and convenient to nearby shopping, restaurants and Florida Attractions make this a great location. This Home is zoned for the Brand New Windermere High School! You will love this town house the minute you walk in. Don't let this one go! Call now to schedule an appointment.

(RLNE3739346)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7150 Beek Street have any available units?
7150 Beek Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Horizon West, FL.
What amenities does 7150 Beek Street have?
Some of 7150 Beek Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7150 Beek Street currently offering any rent specials?
7150 Beek Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7150 Beek Street pet-friendly?
No, 7150 Beek Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Horizon West.
Does 7150 Beek Street offer parking?
No, 7150 Beek Street does not offer parking.
Does 7150 Beek Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7150 Beek Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7150 Beek Street have a pool?
Yes, 7150 Beek Street has a pool.
Does 7150 Beek Street have accessible units?
No, 7150 Beek Street does not have accessible units.
Does 7150 Beek Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 7150 Beek Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7150 Beek Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 7150 Beek Street does not have units with air conditioning.
