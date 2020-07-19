Amenities

7150 Beek Street Available 03/09/20 4/2 Windermere Home - Spacious four bedroom home located in the Windermere Terrace community in Windermere. Home has tile throughout and carpets in bedroom. Stainless appliances, laundry with a washer and dryer included. Located in a quaint community and convenient to nearby shopping, restaurants and Florida Attractions make this a great location. This Home is zoned for the Brand New Windermere High School! You will love this town house the minute you walk in. Don't let this one go! Call now to schedule an appointment.



(RLNE3739346)