7042 Mapperton Dr.

Beautiful Lakes of Windermere Home with Fenced Back Yard - Just listed! Huge three bedroom Windermere home with fenced yard won't last long. This is a three bedroom with a den (Enclosed room with no closet). There are separate living and family room areas which are completely tiled. This is a split floor plan with the master bedroom separated from the guest bedrooms. Open kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances and lots of cabinet space. Eat in breakfast nook area. Very large fenced back yard and covered patio. The home is on a large corner lot and directly across the street from a large park area. Washer and dryer are included. Community has community pool. Lawn care included!



Application fee is $60 per adult. Properties cannot be held longer than two weeks for a lease start date.



