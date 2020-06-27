6734 Bridgewater Village Rd

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/c53d496075 ---- This beautiful two story spacious home in the Vineyard community in Windermere has a lot to offer. Some of the amenities include engineered wood flooring throughout the home, a downstairs den/office or 4th bedroom located on the first level, and a very spacious family room and large loft on the second floor. The beautifully appointed kitchen is fitted with a gas stove top, modern appliances a breakfast bar and two pantries. The large master bedroom / suite has high tray ceiling, two walk in closets and a master bath fitted with a garden tub, walk in shower and his and her sinks. The Home backs into reserves with a large screened in lanai. The Vineyards community offers spacious green spaces, a community pool, playground/park and Lawn maintenance is included. This home will not last, make it yours today! *Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident\'s total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment. Pet friendly home (w/approval and non-refundable pet fee) Call Mo 407-571-1441 to schedule a viewing. 2 Car Garage Electric Dryer Hardwood Flooring Patio Screened Possible With Approval Stove Washer