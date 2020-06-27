All apartments in Horizon West
6734 Bridgewater Village Rd

6734 Bridgewater Village Road · No Longer Available
Location

6734 Bridgewater Village Road, Horizon West, FL 34786

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/c53d496075 ---- This beautiful two story spacious home in the Vineyard community in Windermere has a lot to offer. Some of the amenities include engineered wood flooring throughout the home, a downstairs den/office or 4th bedroom located on the first level, and a very spacious family room and large loft on the second floor. The beautifully appointed kitchen is fitted with a gas stove top, modern appliances a breakfast bar and two pantries. The large master bedroom / suite has high tray ceiling, two walk in closets and a master bath fitted with a garden tub, walk in shower and his and her sinks. The Home backs into reserves with a large screened in lanai. The Vineyards community offers spacious green spaces, a community pool, playground/park and Lawn maintenance is included. This home will not last, make it yours today! *Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident\'s total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment. Pet friendly home (w/approval and non-refundable pet fee) Call Mo 407-571-1441 to schedule a viewing. 2 Car Garage Electric Dryer Hardwood Flooring Patio Screened Possible With Approval Stove Washer

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6734 Bridgewater Village Rd have any available units?
6734 Bridgewater Village Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Horizon West, FL.
What amenities does 6734 Bridgewater Village Rd have?
Some of 6734 Bridgewater Village Rd's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6734 Bridgewater Village Rd currently offering any rent specials?
6734 Bridgewater Village Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6734 Bridgewater Village Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 6734 Bridgewater Village Rd is pet friendly.
Does 6734 Bridgewater Village Rd offer parking?
Yes, 6734 Bridgewater Village Rd offers parking.
Does 6734 Bridgewater Village Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6734 Bridgewater Village Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6734 Bridgewater Village Rd have a pool?
Yes, 6734 Bridgewater Village Rd has a pool.
Does 6734 Bridgewater Village Rd have accessible units?
No, 6734 Bridgewater Village Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 6734 Bridgewater Village Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 6734 Bridgewater Village Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6734 Bridgewater Village Rd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6734 Bridgewater Village Rd has units with air conditioning.
