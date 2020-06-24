All apartments in Horizon West
6217 Sunset Isle Dr.

6217 Sunset Isle Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6217 Sunset Isle Drive, Horizon West, FL 34787

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
some paid utils
internet access
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
WINTER GARDEN/ WINDERMERE 2014 BUILT 5 BEDROOMS 3 BATHS - WELCOME TO INDEPENDENCE IN WINTER GARDEN!
5 Bedrooms ; 3.5 Baths ; Loft ; 2-Car Garage ; 3,152 sqft. ; $2400/month
FLOOR PLAN:
ALL WET AREA IS TILE through out first floor of home! Well cared for home in Independence. Home is walking distance to Bridgewater Middle School. ALAMEDA Model features 5 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms with a full size loft located on the second floor. Master bedroom is located upstairs. Formal dining area, large open living room and breakfast nook. Washer and dryer are located downstairs. Front and back porch are covered. Attached Car Port. Rear Entry Garage Detached. $2400 PER MONTH INCLUDE LAWN CARE AND THE CABLE AND INTERNET WITH HBO CH
$250 Pet Fee/pet One Time. $75 per quarter pest control. Lawn, Cable Internet Included, please call or text ZOEY ZHOU 602-820-3351

(RLNE2018361)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6217 Sunset Isle Dr. have any available units?
6217 Sunset Isle Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Horizon West, FL.
What amenities does 6217 Sunset Isle Dr. have?
Some of 6217 Sunset Isle Dr.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6217 Sunset Isle Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
6217 Sunset Isle Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6217 Sunset Isle Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 6217 Sunset Isle Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 6217 Sunset Isle Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 6217 Sunset Isle Dr. offers parking.
Does 6217 Sunset Isle Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6217 Sunset Isle Dr. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6217 Sunset Isle Dr. have a pool?
No, 6217 Sunset Isle Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 6217 Sunset Isle Dr. have accessible units?
No, 6217 Sunset Isle Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 6217 Sunset Isle Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 6217 Sunset Isle Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6217 Sunset Isle Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 6217 Sunset Isle Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
