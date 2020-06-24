6217 Sunset Isle Dr.

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities carport parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

WINTER GARDEN/ WINDERMERE 2014 BUILT 5 BEDROOMS 3 BATHS - WELCOME TO INDEPENDENCE IN WINTER GARDEN!

5 Bedrooms ; 3.5 Baths ; Loft ; 2-Car Garage ; 3,152 sqft. ; $2400/month

FLOOR PLAN:

ALL WET AREA IS TILE through out first floor of home! Well cared for home in Independence. Home is walking distance to Bridgewater Middle School. ALAMEDA Model features 5 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms with a full size loft located on the second floor. Master bedroom is located upstairs. Formal dining area, large open living room and breakfast nook. Washer and dryer are located downstairs. Front and back porch are covered. Attached Car Port. Rear Entry Garage Detached. $2400 PER MONTH INCLUDE LAWN CARE AND THE CABLE AND INTERNET WITH HBO CH

$250 Pet Fee/pet One Time. $75 per quarter pest control. Lawn, Cable Internet Included, please call or text ZOEY ZHOU 602-820-3351



