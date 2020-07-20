6146 Sunset Isle Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly new construction 24hr maintenance garage

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking playground pool 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed garage new construction pet friendly tennis court

Brand new community! This 4 bedroom 2 bath home is located in Independence-Signature Lakes, so residents can take advantage of all of the community amenities including pool, club house, playground, tennis and walking trails. The home features a 2 car garage, front porch and covered rear patio, on the exterior and inside boasts over 2200 square feet of space! You will find custom touches throughout this home such as tile, fixtures, granite, and stainless appliances.



HOA occupancy restrictions may apply. **ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**



Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.



The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.