Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym parking playground pool garage hot tub

5869 Cypress Hill Rd Available 05/08/20 3 bedroom 2.5 bath townhouse at ORCHARD HILLS WINTER GARDEN - 3 bedroom 2.5 bath townhouse at Orchard Hill at winter garden ,

The Brookside Plan at Orchard Hills is a bright and beautiful two-story townhome with three bedrooms, two and a half baths, and a two-car garage. This home offers an open floor plan with living area, dining area, and kitchen with island. The first floor also includes a powder room. The second floor of this plan includes a master suite with a generous walk-in closet, outdoor access to a balcony, and owner's bath with separated shower and tub, two more bedrooms, bath, and upstairs laundry for convenience.

The ORCHARD HILLS have resort style pool and the gym and children play area ,

Close to 429 and Winter Garden Village ,

So do not wait come see this amazing unit at the best location

Please call or text Simon Ronchetti 407 468 4686



(RLNE4327753)