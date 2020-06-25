All apartments in Horizon West
Home
/
Horizon West, FL
/
5869 Cypress Hill Rd
Last updated May 8 2020 at 12:57 PM

5869 Cypress Hill Rd

5869 Cypress Hill Road · No Longer Available
Location

5869 Cypress Hill Road, Horizon West, FL 34787

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
5869 Cypress Hill Rd Available 05/08/20 3 bedroom 2.5 bath townhouse at ORCHARD HILLS WINTER GARDEN - 3 bedroom 2.5 bath townhouse at Orchard Hill at winter garden ,
The Brookside Plan at Orchard Hills is a bright and beautiful two-story townhome with three bedrooms, two and a half baths, and a two-car garage. This home offers an open floor plan with living area, dining area, and kitchen with island. The first floor also includes a powder room. The second floor of this plan includes a master suite with a generous walk-in closet, outdoor access to a balcony, and owner's bath with separated shower and tub, two more bedrooms, bath, and upstairs laundry for convenience.
The ORCHARD HILLS have resort style pool and the gym and children play area ,
Close to 429 and Winter Garden Village ,
So do not wait come see this amazing unit at the best location
Please call or text Simon Ronchetti 407 468 4686

(RLNE4327753)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5869 Cypress Hill Rd have any available units?
5869 Cypress Hill Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Horizon West, FL.
What amenities does 5869 Cypress Hill Rd have?
Some of 5869 Cypress Hill Rd's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5869 Cypress Hill Rd currently offering any rent specials?
5869 Cypress Hill Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5869 Cypress Hill Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 5869 Cypress Hill Rd is pet friendly.
Does 5869 Cypress Hill Rd offer parking?
Yes, 5869 Cypress Hill Rd offers parking.
Does 5869 Cypress Hill Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5869 Cypress Hill Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5869 Cypress Hill Rd have a pool?
Yes, 5869 Cypress Hill Rd has a pool.
Does 5869 Cypress Hill Rd have accessible units?
No, 5869 Cypress Hill Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 5869 Cypress Hill Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 5869 Cypress Hill Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5869 Cypress Hill Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 5869 Cypress Hill Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
