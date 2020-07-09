5750 New Independence Parkway - 1

Amenities
Ready for you to move in! This 3 bedrooms 3 bath townhome with beautiful wood tile floors on the main floor, laminate on stairs & carpet upstairs. Full bath and bedroom on the first floor give the residents many options. Granite countertops in the kitchen including island and wood cabinetry which adjoins the living/dining area. Upstairs is a laundry room with washer/dryer, Master bedroom with large walk-in closet, guest room and a full bath. This unit also features a private brick paved courtyard with a covered screen area to the double car garage. No rear neighbors! Independence offers amazing amenities including 2 community pools, beautiful park areas, tennis and basketball courts, a main clubhouse with fitness room & arcade, plus a 2nd clubhouse with fitness & billboard rooms, Community boat ramp with dock area, community social events, 10' bike/walking path, amazing conservation thru-out the community & entrance to the 429 is in back of Independence! Close to Elementary School, this community offers everything you could want. Minutes from a new Publix and Walmart, Movie Theater and more new commercial developments opening. Rent includes Cable TV, Grounds Care, Internet, Pest Control, Trash Collection