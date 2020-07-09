All apartments in Horizon West
Last updated April 24 2019 at 10:19 PM

5750 New Independence Parkway - 1

5750 New Independence Parkway · No Longer Available
Location

5750 New Independence Parkway, Horizon West, FL 34787
Signature Lakes

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garage
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
conference room
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
on-site laundry
pool
garage
internet access
media room
tennis court
Ready for you to move in! This 3 bedrooms 3 bath townhome with beautiful wood tile floors on the main floor, laminate on stairs & carpet upstairs. Full bath and bedroom on the first floor give the residents many options. Granite countertops in the kitchen including island and wood cabinetry which adjoins the living/dining area. Upstairs is a laundry room with washer/dryer, Master bedroom with large walk-in closet, guest room and a full bath. This unit also features a private brick paved courtyard with a covered screen area to the double car garage. No rear neighbors! Independence offers amazing amenities including 2 community pools, beautiful park areas, tennis and basketball courts, a main clubhouse with fitness room & arcade, plus a 2nd clubhouse with fitness & billboard rooms, Community boat ramp with dock area, community social events, 10' bike/walking path, amazing conservation thru-out the community & entrance to the 429 is in back of Independence! Close to Elementary School, this community offers everything you could want. Minutes from a new Publix and Walmart, Movie Theater and more new commercial developments opening. Rent includes Cable TV, Grounds Care, Internet, Pest Control, Trash Collection

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5750 New Independence Parkway - 1 have any available units?
5750 New Independence Parkway - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Horizon West, FL.
What amenities does 5750 New Independence Parkway - 1 have?
Some of 5750 New Independence Parkway - 1's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5750 New Independence Parkway - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
5750 New Independence Parkway - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5750 New Independence Parkway - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 5750 New Independence Parkway - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Horizon West.
Does 5750 New Independence Parkway - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 5750 New Independence Parkway - 1 offers parking.
Does 5750 New Independence Parkway - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5750 New Independence Parkway - 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5750 New Independence Parkway - 1 have a pool?
Yes, 5750 New Independence Parkway - 1 has a pool.
Does 5750 New Independence Parkway - 1 have accessible units?
No, 5750 New Independence Parkway - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 5750 New Independence Parkway - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5750 New Independence Parkway - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5750 New Independence Parkway - 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 5750 New Independence Parkway - 1 does not have units with air conditioning.

