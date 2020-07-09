5750 New Independence Parkway - 1

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters garage walk in closets gym pool

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters in unit laundry walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court conference room clubhouse courtyard gym on-site laundry pool garage internet access media room tennis court

Ready for you to move in! This 3 bedrooms 3 bath townhome with beautiful wood tile floors on the main floor, laminate on stairs & carpet upstairs. Full bath and bedroom on the first floor give the residents many options. Granite countertops in the kitchen including island and wood cabinetry which adjoins the living/dining area. Upstairs is a laundry room with washer/dryer, Master bedroom with large walk-in closet, guest room and a full bath. This unit also features a private brick paved courtyard with a covered screen area to the double car garage. No rear neighbors! Independence offers amazing amenities including 2 community pools, beautiful park areas, tennis and basketball courts, a main clubhouse with fitness room & arcade, plus a 2nd clubhouse with fitness & billboard rooms, Community boat ramp with dock area, community social events, 10' bike/walking path, amazing conservation thru-out the community & entrance to the 429 is in back of Independence! Close to Elementary School, this community offers everything you could want. Minutes from a new Publix and Walmart, Movie Theater and more new commercial developments opening. Rent includes Cable TV, Grounds Care, Internet, Pest Control, Trash Collection