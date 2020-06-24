Amenities

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities pool garage pet friendly

5638 Thomas Square Dr Available 03/01/19 Gorgeous New 3-Bedroom, 2.5-Bathroom Home w/Study or 4th Bedroom in Winter Garden - Experience all of the amenities offered as a resident of the Overlook at Hamlin, in Winter Garden. The community features walking paths, a community pool with splash pad, and is just minutes from all of Central Florida's parks.



This modern design features a Lake view and is gorgeous from top to bottom!! With all new appliances, a spacious open floor plan with elegant colors, and a detached 2-car garage, this home will not be on the market long.



PLEASE NOTE; Pictures listed are of the model home, which is identical to this property. Please call for showing appointments.



Lessee(s) are required to provide proof of liability insurance in the amount of $100,000, prior to occupancy. Real Property Management Lakeside, or Real Property Management South Orlando can provide the required coverage for an additional charge of $12.00 per month or you can purchase coverage from your preferred provider.



For questions regarding this home contact: Stephen Rock - (407) 901-4959



Application Fee = $50 per adult

Security Deposit = $2,250

Lease Admin Fee = $100



(John L. Wilkerson, Florida Real Estate Broker)



No Cats Allowed



