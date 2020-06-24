All apartments in Horizon West
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5638 Thomas Square Dr

5638 Thomas Square Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5638 Thomas Square Drive, Horizon West, FL 34787

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
garage
pet friendly
5638 Thomas Square Dr Available 03/01/19 Gorgeous New 3-Bedroom, 2.5-Bathroom Home w/Study or 4th Bedroom in Winter Garden - Experience all of the amenities offered as a resident of the Overlook at Hamlin, in Winter Garden. The community features walking paths, a community pool with splash pad, and is just minutes from all of Central Florida's parks.

This modern design features a Lake view and is gorgeous from top to bottom!! With all new appliances, a spacious open floor plan with elegant colors, and a detached 2-car garage, this home will not be on the market long.

PLEASE NOTE; Pictures listed are of the model home, which is identical to this property. Please call for showing appointments.

Lessee(s) are required to provide proof of liability insurance in the amount of $100,000, prior to occupancy. Real Property Management Lakeside, or Real Property Management South Orlando can provide the required coverage for an additional charge of $12.00 per month or you can purchase coverage from your preferred provider.

To see all of our available properties check our primary site at www.RPMOrlando.com or www.RPMLakeside.com

For questions regarding this home contact: Stephen Rock - (407) 901-4959

INFORMATION IS DEEMED RELIABLE, BUT IS NOT GUARANTEED,AND SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE.

Application Fee = $50 per adult
Security Deposit = $2,250
Lease Admin Fee = $100

(John L. Wilkerson, Florida Real Estate Broker)

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3488059)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5638 Thomas Square Dr have any available units?
5638 Thomas Square Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Horizon West, FL.
What amenities does 5638 Thomas Square Dr have?
Some of 5638 Thomas Square Dr's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5638 Thomas Square Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5638 Thomas Square Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5638 Thomas Square Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 5638 Thomas Square Dr is pet friendly.
Does 5638 Thomas Square Dr offer parking?
Yes, 5638 Thomas Square Dr offers parking.
Does 5638 Thomas Square Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5638 Thomas Square Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5638 Thomas Square Dr have a pool?
Yes, 5638 Thomas Square Dr has a pool.
Does 5638 Thomas Square Dr have accessible units?
No, 5638 Thomas Square Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5638 Thomas Square Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 5638 Thomas Square Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5638 Thomas Square Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 5638 Thomas Square Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
