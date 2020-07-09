5618 WATER PIER LANE - LOT 1654

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities carport parking garage internet access

WINTER GARDEN SPACIOUS 5 BEDROOMS 3 BATHS - NO REAR NEIGHBORS!!! - WELCOME TO YOUR INDEPENDENCE HOME IN WINTER GARDEN!

5 Bedrooms ; 3 Baths ; Loft ; 2-Car Garage ; 3,152 sqft. ; $2500/month

All first floor living areas of this house and tile! Well cared for home in Independence. Home is walking distance to Bridgewater Middle School. ALAMEDA Model features 5 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms with a full size loft located on the second floor. Master bedroom is located upstairs. Formal dining area, large open living room and breakfast nook. Washer and dryer are located downstairs. Front and back porch are covered. Attached Car Port. Rear Entry Garage Detached. $2500 PER MONTH INCLUDE LAWN CARE AND THE CABLE AND INTERNET WITH HBO



No rear neighbors!!



Call or text Simon Ronchetti 407 468 4686



(RLNE5779646)