5535 Remsen Cay Lane

Gorgeous 3/2.5 Home in Summerport - Windermere - Gorgeous 3/2.5 home, located in Summerport Community in Windermere, is Available Now! Summerport offers residents a community pool, clubhouse, tennis courts, and sand beach, and is in biking distance to A rated schools. Lawn care is included. This 2-car garage, corner lot, spacious home features tile floors downstairs, carpet upstairs, and welcomes visitors at the entry-way with an open formal living room and formal dining room. The fully-equipped kitchen features stainless steel appliances, beautiful cabinetry, closet pantry, breakfast bar and eating space! Just off the kitchen, sit the generous family room. The master bedroom is located downstairs and features a large walk in closet. The roomy master bath features a large garden tub and separate shower. At the top of the stairs, a large bonus room is displayed, leading to the additional two spacious bedrooms and guest bath. Close to highways and major shopping. Small pets will be considered.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE2104066)