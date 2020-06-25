All apartments in Horizon West
5535 Remsen Cay Lane

5535 Remsen Cay Lane · No Longer Available
Location

5535 Remsen Cay Lane, Horizon West, FL 34786

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
in unit laundry
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Gorgeous 3/2.5 Home in Summerport - Windermere - Gorgeous 3/2.5 home, located in Summerport Community in Windermere, is Available Now! Summerport offers residents a community pool, clubhouse, tennis courts, and sand beach, and is in biking distance to A rated schools. Lawn care is included. This 2-car garage, corner lot, spacious home features tile floors downstairs, carpet upstairs, and welcomes visitors at the entry-way with an open formal living room and formal dining room. The fully-equipped kitchen features stainless steel appliances, beautiful cabinetry, closet pantry, breakfast bar and eating space! Just off the kitchen, sit the generous family room. The master bedroom is located downstairs and features a large walk in closet. The roomy master bath features a large garden tub and separate shower. At the top of the stairs, a large bonus room is displayed, leading to the additional two spacious bedrooms and guest bath. Close to highways and major shopping. Small pets will be considered.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE2104066)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5535 Remsen Cay Lane have any available units?
5535 Remsen Cay Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Horizon West, FL.
What amenities does 5535 Remsen Cay Lane have?
Some of 5535 Remsen Cay Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5535 Remsen Cay Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5535 Remsen Cay Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5535 Remsen Cay Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 5535 Remsen Cay Lane is pet friendly.
Does 5535 Remsen Cay Lane offer parking?
Yes, 5535 Remsen Cay Lane offers parking.
Does 5535 Remsen Cay Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5535 Remsen Cay Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5535 Remsen Cay Lane have a pool?
Yes, 5535 Remsen Cay Lane has a pool.
Does 5535 Remsen Cay Lane have accessible units?
No, 5535 Remsen Cay Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5535 Remsen Cay Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 5535 Remsen Cay Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5535 Remsen Cay Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 5535 Remsen Cay Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
