5405 NEW INDEPENDENCE PARKWAY

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse gym parking playground pool bbq/grill garage internet access

Location personified! End unit on corner lot, a place to call home......This 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Townhouse in the Signature Lakes subdivision of the Community of Independence beckons you to take up residence. Community Playgrounds, Bike Paths, Pool, Fitness, Clubhouse, Basketball Courts all adorn this complex. Great schools, easy access to Walmart, shopping, entertainment, the 429, Disney and all that Florida has to offer. FULL appliance package including washer and dryer. Large Grassy Side Yard Area that is Common Area but useful to the tenant. Rear Entry Garage. Lanai w/ pavers & privacy fencing great for Grilling/Entertaining. Just in case you missed it, rent includes Spectrum cable and internet through the HOA!! Property is professionally managed. Hurry and make an appointment to view it before it gets snatched out from under you. Home is professionally managed and will not last. Please do not disturb the tenants, contact your realtor or the listing agent. APPLICATION BEING PROCESSED.