5405 NEW INDEPENDENCE PARKWAY
Last updated February 18 2020 at 1:04 AM

5405 NEW INDEPENDENCE PARKWAY

5405 New Independence Parkway · No Longer Available
Location

5405 New Independence Parkway, Horizon West, FL 34787
Signature Lakes

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
Location personified! End unit on corner lot, a place to call home......This 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Townhouse in the Signature Lakes subdivision of the Community of Independence beckons you to take up residence. Community Playgrounds, Bike Paths, Pool, Fitness, Clubhouse, Basketball Courts all adorn this complex. Great schools, easy access to Walmart, shopping, entertainment, the 429, Disney and all that Florida has to offer. FULL appliance package including washer and dryer. Large Grassy Side Yard Area that is Common Area but useful to the tenant. Rear Entry Garage. Lanai w/ pavers & privacy fencing great for Grilling/Entertaining. Just in case you missed it, rent includes Spectrum cable and internet through the HOA!! Property is professionally managed. Hurry and make an appointment to view it before it gets snatched out from under you. Home is professionally managed and will not last. Please do not disturb the tenants, contact your realtor or the listing agent. APPLICATION BEING PROCESSED.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5405 NEW INDEPENDENCE PARKWAY have any available units?
5405 NEW INDEPENDENCE PARKWAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Horizon West, FL.
What amenities does 5405 NEW INDEPENDENCE PARKWAY have?
Some of 5405 NEW INDEPENDENCE PARKWAY's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5405 NEW INDEPENDENCE PARKWAY currently offering any rent specials?
5405 NEW INDEPENDENCE PARKWAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5405 NEW INDEPENDENCE PARKWAY pet-friendly?
No, 5405 NEW INDEPENDENCE PARKWAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Horizon West.
Does 5405 NEW INDEPENDENCE PARKWAY offer parking?
Yes, 5405 NEW INDEPENDENCE PARKWAY offers parking.
Does 5405 NEW INDEPENDENCE PARKWAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5405 NEW INDEPENDENCE PARKWAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5405 NEW INDEPENDENCE PARKWAY have a pool?
Yes, 5405 NEW INDEPENDENCE PARKWAY has a pool.
Does 5405 NEW INDEPENDENCE PARKWAY have accessible units?
No, 5405 NEW INDEPENDENCE PARKWAY does not have accessible units.
Does 5405 NEW INDEPENDENCE PARKWAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5405 NEW INDEPENDENCE PARKWAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 5405 NEW INDEPENDENCE PARKWAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 5405 NEW INDEPENDENCE PARKWAY does not have units with air conditioning.

