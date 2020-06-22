All apartments in Horizon West
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5344 Lemon Twist Lane

5344 Lemon Twist Lane · No Longer Available
Location

5344 Lemon Twist Lane, Horizon West, FL 34786

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
gym
pool
volleyball court
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 full bath home located in the very desirable community of Summerport. The home features an open floor plan, upgraded appliances, master bath complete with double sinks and separate tub and shower. Residents can take advantage of all the great things the community offers such as pool, fitness, and volleyball.

This home is professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5344 Lemon Twist Lane have any available units?
5344 Lemon Twist Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Horizon West, FL.
What amenities does 5344 Lemon Twist Lane have?
Some of 5344 Lemon Twist Lane's amenities include pet friendly, 24hr maintenance, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5344 Lemon Twist Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5344 Lemon Twist Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5344 Lemon Twist Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 5344 Lemon Twist Lane is pet friendly.
Does 5344 Lemon Twist Lane offer parking?
No, 5344 Lemon Twist Lane does not offer parking.
Does 5344 Lemon Twist Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5344 Lemon Twist Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5344 Lemon Twist Lane have a pool?
Yes, 5344 Lemon Twist Lane has a pool.
Does 5344 Lemon Twist Lane have accessible units?
No, 5344 Lemon Twist Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5344 Lemon Twist Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 5344 Lemon Twist Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5344 Lemon Twist Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 5344 Lemon Twist Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
