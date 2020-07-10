All apartments in Horizon West
Last updated July 5 2020 at 9:56 AM

5315 Segari Way Orange

5315 Segari Way · (407) 716-0459
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Horizon West
Apartments with Pool
2 Bedrooms
Apartments with Parking
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

5315 Segari Way, Horizon West, FL 34786

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 5315 Segari Way Orange · Avail. now

$1,675

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1466 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
air conditioning
clubhouse
range
3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Townhome at 5315 Segari Way, Windermere, FL 34786 Central Heat & Air, Range, Refrigerator, Dishwasher and Disposal, Washer & Dryer - 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Townhome at 5315 Segari Way, Windermere, FL 34786 Central Heat & Air, Range, Refrigerator, Dishwasher and Disposal, Washer & Dryer. Please call to arrange a showing. NO Section 8 No Pets

For additional information, or to arrange a showing, please call our office at 407-298-9777 or for after hours call Rick Sein at 407-716-0459 or David Chatburn at 407-716-3890.

Application Instructions: RealSource Property Management only accepts online applications@ www.4rentorlando.com that include your full application fee payment and 2 most recent paystubs or proof of income uploaded to your application. If you cannot upload to the application it must be faxed to us at 407-298-9050 or emailed to Celena.mgmt@gmail.com. at the time of application. Incomplete applications without application fee payment or proof of income will be deleted. All adults 18 years of age and older are required to submit an individual application.

Driving Directions: Take Winter Garden Vineland Road South from Hwy 429 then Right onto Bluebird Pond Road, follow to back of complex to dead end, right on Bluebird Park follow around towards club house, Right on onto Segari Way

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5835253)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5315 Segari Way Orange have any available units?
5315 Segari Way Orange has a unit available for $1,675 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5315 Segari Way Orange have?
Some of 5315 Segari Way Orange's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5315 Segari Way Orange currently offering any rent specials?
5315 Segari Way Orange is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5315 Segari Way Orange pet-friendly?
No, 5315 Segari Way Orange is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Horizon West.
Does 5315 Segari Way Orange offer parking?
No, 5315 Segari Way Orange does not offer parking.
Does 5315 Segari Way Orange have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5315 Segari Way Orange offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5315 Segari Way Orange have a pool?
No, 5315 Segari Way Orange does not have a pool.
Does 5315 Segari Way Orange have accessible units?
No, 5315 Segari Way Orange does not have accessible units.
Does 5315 Segari Way Orange have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5315 Segari Way Orange has units with dishwashers.
Does 5315 Segari Way Orange have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5315 Segari Way Orange has units with air conditioning.
