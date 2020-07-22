All apartments in Horizon West
5106 Beach River Road

5106 Beach River Road · No Longer Available
Location

5106 Beach River Road, Horizon West, FL 34786

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
recently renovated
Summerport. 4 bedroom 2.5 bath colonial style home with charming front porch and rear entry garage. This home is full of upgrades and custom features. Starting with the tiled foyer and continuing to the tray ceilings in the formal living and dining areas. The large kitchen features dark wood cabinets, granite counter tops and stainless appliances. Other features include a 2nd floor bonus room and community pool.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

