Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

5032 Wise Bird Dr

5032 Wise Bird Drive · (407) 982-1988
Location

5032 Wise Bird Drive, Horizon West, FL 34786

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 5032 Wise Bird Dr · Avail. now

$1,850

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1645 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
volleyball court
Summerport - 3 bedroom 2 bathrooms located in Summerport. This single-family home offers over 1600 square feet of living space, new flooring throughout, screened in patio, and two car garage. Summerport residents have access to exceptional amenities including tennis courts, community pool, club house, basketball courts, volleyball, playgrounds, and fishing pier.

Lessee(s) are required to provide proof of liability insurance in the amount of $100,000, prior to occupancy. Real Property Management South Orlando can provide the required coverage for an additional charge of $12.00 per month or you can purchase coverage from your preferred provider.

To see all of our available properties check our primary site at www.rpmsouthorlando.com

INFORMATION IS DEEMED RELIABLE, BUT IS NOT GUARANTEED,
AND SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE.

(John L. Wilkerson Florida Real Estate Broker)

Security Deposit: $1850. Application Fee: $50 per person. Administration fee: $125.

Leland Johnson

Property Manager
Real Property Management South Orlando
P 407.982.2000 | C 407.982.1988 | F 407.287.5190
Email. Ljohnson@rpmsouthorlando.com

(RLNE5779416)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5032 Wise Bird Dr have any available units?
5032 Wise Bird Dr has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5032 Wise Bird Dr have?
Some of 5032 Wise Bird Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5032 Wise Bird Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5032 Wise Bird Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5032 Wise Bird Dr pet-friendly?
No, 5032 Wise Bird Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Horizon West.
Does 5032 Wise Bird Dr offer parking?
Yes, 5032 Wise Bird Dr does offer parking.
Does 5032 Wise Bird Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5032 Wise Bird Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5032 Wise Bird Dr have a pool?
Yes, 5032 Wise Bird Dr has a pool.
Does 5032 Wise Bird Dr have accessible units?
No, 5032 Wise Bird Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5032 Wise Bird Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5032 Wise Bird Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 5032 Wise Bird Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 5032 Wise Bird Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
