5032 Wise Bird Dr

Amenities

patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher garage gym pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal patio / balcony Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse gym parking playground pool garage tennis court volleyball court

Summerport - 3 bedroom 2 bathrooms located in Summerport. This single-family home offers over 1600 square feet of living space, new flooring throughout, screened in patio, and two car garage. Summerport residents have access to exceptional amenities including tennis courts, community pool, club house, basketball courts, volleyball, playgrounds, and fishing pier.



Lessee(s) are required to provide proof of liability insurance in the amount of $100,000, prior to occupancy. Real Property Management South Orlando can provide the required coverage for an additional charge of $12.00 per month or you can purchase coverage from your preferred provider.



To see all of our available properties check our primary site at www.rpmsouthorlando.com



INFORMATION IS DEEMED RELIABLE, BUT IS NOT GUARANTEED,

AND SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE.



(John L. Wilkerson Florida Real Estate Broker)



Security Deposit: $1850. Application Fee: $50 per person. Administration fee: $125.



Leland Johnson



Property Manager

Real Property Management South Orlando

P 407.982.2000 | C 407.982.1988 | F 407.287.5190

Email. Ljohnson@rpmsouthorlando.com



(RLNE5779416)