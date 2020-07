Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This house has been totally renovated inside and out. Carpets have been replaced by tile, the house has been totally painted throughout. Landscaping has been replaced and the house professionally cleaned inside and out.The house comes complete with all stainless steel appliances, there are 2 massive walk in closets in the master bedroom and the living space flows.The yard is totally enclosed in a white fence.