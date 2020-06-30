All apartments in Horizon West
Find more places like 4413 Indian Deer Rd..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Horizon West, FL
/
4413 Indian Deer Rd.
Last updated April 22 2020 at 10:09 AM

4413 Indian Deer Rd.

4413 Indian Deer Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Horizon West
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4413 Indian Deer Road, Horizon West, FL 34786

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
gym
pool
dog park
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
basketball court
clubhouse
dog park
gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
volleyball court
The perfect home waiting for you! FULLY FURNISHED!! - Ready to move in 4 bedrooms 3 full baths + Office + Loft/Bonus Room, Formal Dining Room, Breakfast nook, Formal Living Room, Family Room, High Ceiling. 3 Car Garage. Property is fully furnished and beautifully decorated.
Enjoy the beautiful sunset at the rear porch with Waterview. Community features include a clubhouse, pool, fitness center, tennis courts, basketball court, volleyball court, playground, dog park, fishing dock, and BBQ/picnic area. Elementary School on-site. Home is close to Theme Parks area, the 429 entrance/exit for easy commute, Hamlin Shopping Center, Supermarket and Winter Garden Village is nearby.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5615136)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4413 Indian Deer Rd. have any available units?
4413 Indian Deer Rd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Horizon West, FL.
What amenities does 4413 Indian Deer Rd. have?
Some of 4413 Indian Deer Rd.'s amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4413 Indian Deer Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
4413 Indian Deer Rd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4413 Indian Deer Rd. pet-friendly?
Yes, 4413 Indian Deer Rd. is pet friendly.
Does 4413 Indian Deer Rd. offer parking?
Yes, 4413 Indian Deer Rd. offers parking.
Does 4413 Indian Deer Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4413 Indian Deer Rd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4413 Indian Deer Rd. have a pool?
Yes, 4413 Indian Deer Rd. has a pool.
Does 4413 Indian Deer Rd. have accessible units?
No, 4413 Indian Deer Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 4413 Indian Deer Rd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 4413 Indian Deer Rd. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4413 Indian Deer Rd. have units with air conditioning?
No, 4413 Indian Deer Rd. does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Retreat at Windermere
5820 Nature View Dr
Horizon West, FL 34786
Windermere Cay Apartments
8200 Jayme Drive
Horizon West, FL 34787

Similar Pages

Horizon West 1 BedroomsHorizon West 2 Bedrooms
Horizon West Apartments with ParkingHorizon West Apartments with Pool
Horizon West Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLBrandon, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FL
Clermont, FLWesley Chapel, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLLady Lake, FLDeLand, FLOak Ridge, FLCelebration, FLDoctor Phillips, FLLeesburg, FL
Bartow, FLBrooksville, FLHunters Creek, FLFish Hawk, FLZephyrhills, FLLockhart, FLAzalea Park, FLMount Dora, FLGoldenrod, FLDavenport, FLHighland City, FLOrange City, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Signature Lakes

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachLake-Sumter State College
Florida Southern College