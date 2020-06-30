4413 Indian Deer Rd.

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage gym pool dog park

Unit Amenities furnished patio / balcony Property Amenities pet friendly basketball court clubhouse dog park gym parking playground pool bbq/grill garage tennis court volleyball court

The perfect home waiting for you! FULLY FURNISHED!! - Ready to move in 4 bedrooms 3 full baths + Office + Loft/Bonus Room, Formal Dining Room, Breakfast nook, Formal Living Room, Family Room, High Ceiling. 3 Car Garage. Property is fully furnished and beautifully decorated.

Enjoy the beautiful sunset at the rear porch with Waterview. Community features include a clubhouse, pool, fitness center, tennis courts, basketball court, volleyball court, playground, dog park, fishing dock, and BBQ/picnic area. Elementary School on-site. Home is close to Theme Parks area, the 429 entrance/exit for easy commute, Hamlin Shopping Center, Supermarket and Winter Garden Village is nearby.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5615136)