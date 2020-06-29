4355 Old Sycamore Loop

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse parking garage

Beautiful 3 Bed - 3 Baths House for rent in Winter Garden @ Orchard Hills - Please read complete post prior to contacting us for more information. This posting includes square footage, number of bedrooms, bathrooms, application requirements, monthly rent, security deposit as well as property address.



Tile throughout all living areas

Fresh Paint

New Carpet in the bedrooms

Stainless Steel Appliances

Large Kitchen - perfect for entertaining

Master suite includes: Large walk-in closet - shower and garden tub

2 car garage

Washer and dryer included

Convenient to 429, 535 and Winter Garden village

Lawn Service included

Energy efficient AC system and water heater



12 - Month Minimum Lease



Please note, we require all applicants to have

- a combined monthly, net household income of 3X the monthly rent,

- good standing credit - minimum score of 600,

- and no prior evictions or collections from any apartment complexes



Along with your application, please include a copy of your photo ID as well as two consecutive months of your most recent pay stubs or other proof of income. We will not accept W2s as proof of income.



Application includes full criminal background, credit check as well as eviction judgments



Pets allowed on a case by case basis per owner's instructions.

We strive to help ensure mutual accountability and responsibility for the benefit of all our residents/tenants. We require EVERYONE to complete a third-party pet screening and review process through https://belmontmgtgrouprentals.petscreening.com. This quick and easy process ensures we have your pet and animal-related policy acknowledgments, pet/animal history and records, and legal attestation of truthfulness and accuracy on file.



Visit our website for more information related to this and other units in our portfolio

www.BelmontManagemenGroup.com

@BelmontMgtGroup - Twitter

@BelmontManagementGroup - Instagram



(RLNE1847895)