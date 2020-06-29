All apartments in Horizon West
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:57 AM

4355 Old Sycamore Loop

4355 Old Sycamore Loop · No Longer Available
Location

4355 Old Sycamore Loop, Horizon West, FL 34787

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
garage
Beautiful 3 Bed - 3 Baths House for rent in Winter Garden @ Orchard Hills - Please read complete post prior to contacting us for more information. This posting includes square footage, number of bedrooms, bathrooms, application requirements, monthly rent, security deposit as well as property address.

Tile throughout all living areas
Fresh Paint
New Carpet in the bedrooms
Stainless Steel Appliances
Large Kitchen - perfect for entertaining
Master suite includes: Large walk-in closet - shower and garden tub
2 car garage
Washer and dryer included
Convenient to 429, 535 and Winter Garden village
Lawn Service included
Energy efficient AC system and water heater

12 - Month Minimum Lease

Please note, we require all applicants to have
- a combined monthly, net household income of 3X the monthly rent,
- good standing credit - minimum score of 600,
- and no prior evictions or collections from any apartment complexes

Along with your application, please include a copy of your photo ID as well as two consecutive months of your most recent pay stubs or other proof of income. We will not accept W2s as proof of income.

Application includes full criminal background, credit check as well as eviction judgments

Pets allowed on a case by case basis per owner's instructions.
We strive to help ensure mutual accountability and responsibility for the benefit of all our residents/tenants. We require EVERYONE to complete a third-party pet screening and review process through https://belmontmgtgrouprentals.petscreening.com. This quick and easy process ensures we have your pet and animal-related policy acknowledgments, pet/animal history and records, and legal attestation of truthfulness and accuracy on file.

Visit our website for more information related to this and other units in our portfolio
www.BelmontManagemenGroup.com
@BelmontMgtGroup - Twitter
@BelmontManagementGroup - Instagram

(RLNE1847895)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4355 Old Sycamore Loop have any available units?
4355 Old Sycamore Loop doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Horizon West, FL.
What amenities does 4355 Old Sycamore Loop have?
Some of 4355 Old Sycamore Loop's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4355 Old Sycamore Loop currently offering any rent specials?
4355 Old Sycamore Loop is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4355 Old Sycamore Loop pet-friendly?
Yes, 4355 Old Sycamore Loop is pet friendly.
Does 4355 Old Sycamore Loop offer parking?
Yes, 4355 Old Sycamore Loop offers parking.
Does 4355 Old Sycamore Loop have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4355 Old Sycamore Loop offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4355 Old Sycamore Loop have a pool?
No, 4355 Old Sycamore Loop does not have a pool.
Does 4355 Old Sycamore Loop have accessible units?
No, 4355 Old Sycamore Loop does not have accessible units.
Does 4355 Old Sycamore Loop have units with dishwashers?
No, 4355 Old Sycamore Loop does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4355 Old Sycamore Loop have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4355 Old Sycamore Loop has units with air conditioning.

