15967 MARINA BAY DR

Listing Agent: Yanet Pelegri 407-967-6268 ypelegri.realtor@gmail.com - Beautiful Brand New Townhouse, Ready to Move In! 3 bedrooms and 2 1/2 bathrooms. kitchen with stainless steel appliances, island and walking pantry. Private courtyard and detached 2 car garage.



Washer and dryer included on the second floor. With the convenient Winter Garden location, close to highway 429, Orange County National Golf Center, shopping centers and Disney. Access to Hawksmoor amenities including Community Pool and Clubhouse, Fitness Center, Playground, Kids Splash Pad. Best A rated schools!.



$350 non-refundable pet fee



