15967 MARINA BAY DR
Last updated May 12 2020 at 10:23 AM

15967 MARINA BAY DR

15967 Marina Bay Dr · No Longer Available
Location

15967 Marina Bay Dr, Horizon West, FL 34787

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
Listing Agent: Yanet Pelegri 407-967-6268 ypelegri.realtor@gmail.com - Beautiful Brand New Townhouse, Ready to Move In! 3 bedrooms and 2 1/2 bathrooms. kitchen with stainless steel appliances, island and walking pantry. Private courtyard and detached 2 car garage.

Washer and dryer included on the second floor. With the convenient Winter Garden location, close to highway 429, Orange County National Golf Center, shopping centers and Disney. Access to Hawksmoor amenities including Community Pool and Clubhouse, Fitness Center, Playground, Kids Splash Pad. Best A rated schools!.

$350 non-refundable pet fee

(RLNE5756146)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15967 MARINA BAY DR have any available units?
15967 MARINA BAY DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Horizon West, FL.
What amenities does 15967 MARINA BAY DR have?
Some of 15967 MARINA BAY DR's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15967 MARINA BAY DR currently offering any rent specials?
15967 MARINA BAY DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15967 MARINA BAY DR pet-friendly?
Yes, 15967 MARINA BAY DR is pet friendly.
Does 15967 MARINA BAY DR offer parking?
Yes, 15967 MARINA BAY DR offers parking.
Does 15967 MARINA BAY DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15967 MARINA BAY DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15967 MARINA BAY DR have a pool?
Yes, 15967 MARINA BAY DR has a pool.
Does 15967 MARINA BAY DR have accessible units?
No, 15967 MARINA BAY DR does not have accessible units.
Does 15967 MARINA BAY DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 15967 MARINA BAY DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15967 MARINA BAY DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 15967 MARINA BAY DR does not have units with air conditioning.

