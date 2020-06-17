All apartments in Horizon West
15730 Sweet Limetta Drive
Last updated April 4 2020

15730 Sweet Limetta Drive

15730 Sweet Limetta · (407) 420-7908
Location

15730 Sweet Limetta, Horizon West, FL 34787

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 15730 Sweet Limetta Drive · Avail. now

$2,250

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1887 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
single family home in Winter Garden - This 3 Bedrooms & 2 1/2 Bathrooms located in the beautiful community of Highlands at Summerlake Groves. The house features a spacious open great room and dining room/Kitchen that are completely tiled. The fully equipped kitchen features granite counter top, 42" cabinets, and all stainless steel appliances. The large master bedroom has carpet and a walk in closet. The master bath features a stand up shower. The home also features a spacious 2 car garage with opener. You can enjoy the spectacular Disney fireworks show every night. This community includes amenities such as a clubhouse, pools, tennis court, playground and dog park. It is close to main highway and Orange County National Golf Center.

(RLNE4748304)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15730 Sweet Limetta Drive have any available units?
15730 Sweet Limetta Drive has a unit available for $2,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 15730 Sweet Limetta Drive have?
Some of 15730 Sweet Limetta Drive's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15730 Sweet Limetta Drive currently offering any rent specials?
15730 Sweet Limetta Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15730 Sweet Limetta Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 15730 Sweet Limetta Drive is pet friendly.
Does 15730 Sweet Limetta Drive offer parking?
Yes, 15730 Sweet Limetta Drive does offer parking.
Does 15730 Sweet Limetta Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15730 Sweet Limetta Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15730 Sweet Limetta Drive have a pool?
Yes, 15730 Sweet Limetta Drive has a pool.
Does 15730 Sweet Limetta Drive have accessible units?
No, 15730 Sweet Limetta Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 15730 Sweet Limetta Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 15730 Sweet Limetta Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15730 Sweet Limetta Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 15730 Sweet Limetta Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
