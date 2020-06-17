15730 Sweet Limetta Drive

Amenities
single family home in Winter Garden - This 3 Bedrooms & 2 1/2 Bathrooms located in the beautiful community of Highlands at Summerlake Groves. The house features a spacious open great room and dining room/Kitchen that are completely tiled. The fully equipped kitchen features granite counter top, 42" cabinets, and all stainless steel appliances. The large master bedroom has carpet and a walk in closet. The master bath features a stand up shower. The home also features a spacious 2 car garage with opener. You can enjoy the spectacular Disney fireworks show every night. This community includes amenities such as a clubhouse, pools, tennis court, playground and dog park. It is close to main highway and Orange County National Golf Center.
(RLNE4748304)