All apartments in Horizon West
Find more places like 15631 CAMP DUBOIS CRESCENT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Horizon West, FL
/
15631 CAMP DUBOIS CRESCENT
Last updated December 14 2019 at 4:10 AM

15631 CAMP DUBOIS CRESCENT

15631 Camp Dubois Crescent · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Horizon West
See all
Signature Lakes
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

15631 Camp Dubois Crescent, Horizon West, FL 34787
Signature Lakes

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
gym
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
dog park
gym
parking
pool
pool table
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
tennis court
Independence! Hurry! 2014 BUILT - 3 bedroom, 2 full bath in good condition with great screened patio and front covered patio. Rent includes lawn, pest, internet, cable, garbage. Amazing amenities including 2 community pools, childrens play areas, a large community park, dog parks tennis and basketball courts, a main clubhouse with spacious fitness rm, arcade and gathering area, plus a 2nd clubhouse with fitness & billiard rooms, a boat ramp with dock area, 10' bike/walking path thru-out the community, amazing conservation thru-out the community & New Independence Parkway entrance to the 429 is about a mile from the back of Independence community!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15631 CAMP DUBOIS CRESCENT have any available units?
15631 CAMP DUBOIS CRESCENT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Horizon West, FL.
What amenities does 15631 CAMP DUBOIS CRESCENT have?
Some of 15631 CAMP DUBOIS CRESCENT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15631 CAMP DUBOIS CRESCENT currently offering any rent specials?
15631 CAMP DUBOIS CRESCENT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15631 CAMP DUBOIS CRESCENT pet-friendly?
Yes, 15631 CAMP DUBOIS CRESCENT is pet friendly.
Does 15631 CAMP DUBOIS CRESCENT offer parking?
Yes, 15631 CAMP DUBOIS CRESCENT offers parking.
Does 15631 CAMP DUBOIS CRESCENT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15631 CAMP DUBOIS CRESCENT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15631 CAMP DUBOIS CRESCENT have a pool?
Yes, 15631 CAMP DUBOIS CRESCENT has a pool.
Does 15631 CAMP DUBOIS CRESCENT have accessible units?
No, 15631 CAMP DUBOIS CRESCENT does not have accessible units.
Does 15631 CAMP DUBOIS CRESCENT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15631 CAMP DUBOIS CRESCENT has units with dishwashers.
Does 15631 CAMP DUBOIS CRESCENT have units with air conditioning?
No, 15631 CAMP DUBOIS CRESCENT does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Find a Sublet
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Retreat at Windermere
5820 Nature View Dr
Horizon West, FL 34786
Windermere Cay Apartments
8200 Jayme Drive
Horizon West, FL 34787

Similar Pages

Horizon West 1 BedroomsHorizon West 2 Bedrooms
Horizon West Apartments with ParkingHorizon West Apartments with Pool
Horizon West Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLBrandon, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FL
Clermont, FLWesley Chapel, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLLady Lake, FLDeLand, FLOak Ridge, FLCelebration, FLDoctor Phillips, FLLeesburg, FL
Bartow, FLBrooksville, FLHunters Creek, FLFish Hawk, FLZephyrhills, FLLockhart, FLAzalea Park, FLMount Dora, FLGoldenrod, FLDavenport, FLHighland City, FLOrange City, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Signature Lakes

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachLake-Sumter State College
Florida Southern College