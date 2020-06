Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard parking garage

Gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom, 2 story, 2 car garage townhome in desirable Summerlake is ready and available for move in. Home features a spacious floor plan with tile and carpet flooring, a fenced courtyard for relaxing, inside laundry, upgraded kitchen with island and major appliances. Community has lots of amenities and it??s close to 429 and 535, shopping centers, restaurants, Walt Disney World, local schools and attractions.