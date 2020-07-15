15519 Duffy Aly

Amenities

*This gem of a house in Hamlin, newly built is ready for its first residents. You will enjoy this master planned community featuring a resort lifestyle among the lakes. Hamlin is a sustainably designed destination which includes waterfront restaurants, luxury movie theater, class A office space, dining and entertainment. Watch the sunset overlooking the lake while you fish or picnic on the banks. There are playgrounds and dog parks within walking distance. The owners spared no expense building the home and adding upgrades. The house sits on a ridge overlooking a lake with no neighbors in the front and unobstructed views. Within walking distance to restaurants, Publix, Walmart, movie theater, and retail center. There is lots to love about this two story house.

From here you're only minutes away from highway 429 making your commute to Disney about 15-20 min. Universal and Downtown Orlando are only about 20-30 minutes. Charming downtown Winter Garden is 18 minutes away. The house is assigned to A-rated schools including Keene's Crossings elementary and Bridgewater Middle school.



@@@@ Property features:



Open floor-plan, formal dining area, two story high ceilings, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, gas stove, large kitchen island, modern fridge, surround speakers in living room and bedroom,french doors, walk in closets, bathing tub, stand up shower, screened in courtyard, large capacity washer & dryer, on-demand gas water heater, two car garage, many custom features.



*** Resort style living:

Large pool, kiddie pool, splash pad, covered pavilion, grilling area, fire pit, community room, waterfront amphitheater, fitness gym, lake access, sports lawn, hiking and biking trails. many public and private golf courses, Disney fireworks :)



**** No Smoking******

Owner pays for landscaping maintenance

Washer & Dryer included