All apartments in Horizon West
Find more places like 15519 Duffy Aly.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Horizon West, FL
/
15519 Duffy Aly
Last updated July 16 2020 at 7:34 AM

15519 Duffy Aly

15519 Duffy Alley · (407) 377-8668
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Horizon West
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

15519 Duffy Alley, Horizon West, FL 34787

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,450

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2455 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
courtyard
dog park
fire pit
gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
media room
*This gem of a house in Hamlin, newly built is ready for its first residents. You will enjoy this master planned community featuring a resort lifestyle among the lakes. Hamlin is a sustainably designed destination which includes waterfront restaurants, luxury movie theater, class A office space, dining and entertainment. Watch the sunset overlooking the lake while you fish or picnic on the banks. There are playgrounds and dog parks within walking distance. The owners spared no expense building the home and adding upgrades. The house sits on a ridge overlooking a lake with no neighbors in the front and unobstructed views. Within walking distance to restaurants, Publix, Walmart, movie theater, and retail center. There is lots to love about this two story house.
From here you're only minutes away from highway 429 making your commute to Disney about 15-20 min. Universal and Downtown Orlando are only about 20-30 minutes. Charming downtown Winter Garden is 18 minutes away. The house is assigned to A-rated schools including Keene's Crossings elementary and Bridgewater Middle school.

@@@@ Property features:

Open floor-plan, formal dining area, two story high ceilings, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, gas stove, large kitchen island, modern fridge, surround speakers in living room and bedroom,french doors, walk in closets, bathing tub, stand up shower, screened in courtyard, large capacity washer & dryer, on-demand gas water heater, two car garage, many custom features.

*** Resort style living:
Large pool, kiddie pool, splash pad, covered pavilion, grilling area, fire pit, community room, waterfront amphitheater, fitness gym, lake access, sports lawn, hiking and biking trails. many public and private golf courses, Disney fireworks :)

**** No Smoking******
Owner pays for landscaping maintenance
Washer & Dryer included

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15519 Duffy Aly have any available units?
15519 Duffy Aly has a unit available for $2,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 15519 Duffy Aly have?
Some of 15519 Duffy Aly's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15519 Duffy Aly currently offering any rent specials?
15519 Duffy Aly is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15519 Duffy Aly pet-friendly?
Yes, 15519 Duffy Aly is pet friendly.
Does 15519 Duffy Aly offer parking?
Yes, 15519 Duffy Aly offers parking.
Does 15519 Duffy Aly have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15519 Duffy Aly offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15519 Duffy Aly have a pool?
Yes, 15519 Duffy Aly has a pool.
Does 15519 Duffy Aly have accessible units?
No, 15519 Duffy Aly does not have accessible units.
Does 15519 Duffy Aly have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15519 Duffy Aly has units with dishwashers.
Does 15519 Duffy Aly have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 15519 Duffy Aly has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 15519 Duffy Aly?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Windermere Cay Apartments
8200 Jayme Drive
Horizon West, FL 34787
Retreat at Windermere
5820 Nature View Dr
Horizon West, FL 34786

Similar Pages

Horizon West 1 BedroomsHorizon West 2 Bedrooms
Horizon West 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsHorizon West Apartments with Garages
Horizon West Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLBrandon, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLClermont, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLOcoee, FLWinter Garden, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLLady Lake, FLDeLand, FLOak Ridge, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FLCelebration, FLDoctor Phillips, FL
Leesburg, FLBartow, FLBrooksville, FLDavenport, FLFish Hawk, FLZephyrhills, FLLockhart, FLAzalea Park, FLMount Dora, FLGoldenrod, FLHighland City, FLOrange City, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Signature Lakes

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachLake-Sumter State College
Florida Southern College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity