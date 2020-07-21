15409 Shonan Gold Drive

Amenities

stainless steel

Unit Amenities stainless steel Property Amenities

BEAUTIFUL Brand new home located in the new Winter Garden area, with 4 bedrooms and 3 bathS. The kitchen is spectacularly designed with stainless steel appliances, near to new Publix, Walmart, expressways, very close to Winter Garden Village, Disney, cinemas, restaurants, etc.

BEAUTIFUL Brand new home located in the new Winter Garden area, with 4 bedrooms and 3 bathS. The kitchen is spectacularly designed with stainless steel appliances, near to new Publix, Walmart, expressways, very close to Winter Garden Village, Disney, cinemas, restaurants, etc.