Horizon West, FL
15409 Shonan Gold Drive
Last updated October 2 2019 at 12:09 AM

15409 Shonan Gold Drive

15409 Shonan Gold Drive · No Longer Available
Horizon West
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Garage
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Location

15409 Shonan Gold Drive, Horizon West, FL 34787

Amenities

stainless steel
Unit Amenities
stainless steel
Property Amenities
BEAUTIFUL Brand new home located in the new Winter Garden area, with 4 bedrooms and 3 bathS. The kitchen is spectacularly designed with stainless steel appliances, near to new Publix, Walmart, expressways, very close to Winter Garden Village, Disney, cinemas, restaurants, etc.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15409 Shonan Gold Drive have any available units?
15409 Shonan Gold Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Horizon West, FL.
Is 15409 Shonan Gold Drive currently offering any rent specials?
15409 Shonan Gold Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15409 Shonan Gold Drive pet-friendly?
No, 15409 Shonan Gold Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Horizon West.
Does 15409 Shonan Gold Drive offer parking?
No, 15409 Shonan Gold Drive does not offer parking.
Does 15409 Shonan Gold Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15409 Shonan Gold Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15409 Shonan Gold Drive have a pool?
No, 15409 Shonan Gold Drive does not have a pool.
Does 15409 Shonan Gold Drive have accessible units?
No, 15409 Shonan Gold Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 15409 Shonan Gold Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 15409 Shonan Gold Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15409 Shonan Gold Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 15409 Shonan Gold Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
