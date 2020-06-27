All apartments in Horizon West
Find more places like 15405 Honeybell Drive - 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Horizon West, FL
/
15405 Honeybell Drive - 1
Last updated August 10 2019 at 4:53 PM

15405 Honeybell Drive - 1

15405 Honeybell Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Horizon West
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

15405 Honeybell Drive, Horizon West, FL 34787

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
dog park
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Live in Hamlin Reserve, a new neighborhood located in a stunning, natural setting with multiple parks, and a dog park. This is the Walden model which is an end unit located across from amenity center and community pool. This townhome features an open kitchen with 42" painted linen cabinets, large island, quartz countertops, upgraded herringbone tile backsplash, and stainless steel appliances. Upgraded wood laminate flooring is through the main living areas and upgraded lighting throughout. The large master suite includes a walk in closet and ensuite bathroom. Outdoors you can find a private courtyard connecting the home to a detached rear entry garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15405 Honeybell Drive - 1 have any available units?
15405 Honeybell Drive - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Horizon West, FL.
What amenities does 15405 Honeybell Drive - 1 have?
Some of 15405 Honeybell Drive - 1's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15405 Honeybell Drive - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
15405 Honeybell Drive - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15405 Honeybell Drive - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 15405 Honeybell Drive - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 15405 Honeybell Drive - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 15405 Honeybell Drive - 1 offers parking.
Does 15405 Honeybell Drive - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15405 Honeybell Drive - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15405 Honeybell Drive - 1 have a pool?
Yes, 15405 Honeybell Drive - 1 has a pool.
Does 15405 Honeybell Drive - 1 have accessible units?
No, 15405 Honeybell Drive - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 15405 Honeybell Drive - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15405 Honeybell Drive - 1 has units with dishwashers.
Does 15405 Honeybell Drive - 1 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 15405 Honeybell Drive - 1 has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Windermere Cay Apartments
8200 Jayme Drive
Horizon West, FL 34787
Retreat at Windermere
5820 Nature View Dr
Horizon West, FL 34786

Similar Pages

Horizon West 1 BedroomsHorizon West 2 Bedrooms
Horizon West Apartments with ParkingHorizon West Apartments with Pool
Horizon West Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLBrandon, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FL
Clermont, FLWesley Chapel, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLLady Lake, FLDeLand, FLOak Ridge, FLCelebration, FLDoctor Phillips, FLLeesburg, FL
Bartow, FLBrooksville, FLHunters Creek, FLFish Hawk, FLZephyrhills, FLLockhart, FLAzalea Park, FLMount Dora, FLGoldenrod, FLDavenport, FLHighland City, FLOrange City, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Signature Lakes

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachLake-Sumter State College
Florida Southern College