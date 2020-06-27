15405 Honeybell Drive - 1

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard dog park on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Live in Hamlin Reserve, a new neighborhood located in a stunning, natural setting with multiple parks, and a dog park. This is the Walden model which is an end unit located across from amenity center and community pool. This townhome features an open kitchen with 42" painted linen cabinets, large island, quartz countertops, upgraded herringbone tile backsplash, and stainless steel appliances. Upgraded wood laminate flooring is through the main living areas and upgraded lighting throughout. The large master suite includes a walk in closet and ensuite bathroom. Outdoors you can find a private courtyard connecting the home to a detached rear entry garage.