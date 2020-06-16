All apartments in Horizon West
Last updated May 14 2020 at 1:18 AM

15308 Honeybell Drive

15308 Honeybell Drive · (407) 641-2182
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

15308 Honeybell Drive, Horizon West, FL 34787

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. Jul 1

$2,250

4 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 2500 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
media room
NOW READY! This brand new Ashton Woods Home, Tomoka floorplan, assures your delight from the moment you enter. Along with a large, open gourmet kitchen overlooking the family room, the Tomoka gives families smart spaces such as an enormous loft that can be a theater or extra family room and a convenient, second-floor laundry room. Located just 20 minutes from Downtown Orlando you'll find Hamlin, a one-of-a-kind master planned community where you'll be able to shop, dine, play and relax. Residents will be able to walk to the future waterfront village and marina, which will be home to a variety of shopping, dining and entertainment options; as well miles of trails and lakefront boardwalks. Hamlin Reserve is a neighborhood set in a stunning, natural setting that boasts multiple parks, open green spaces and a dog park. Residents can relax or entertain at the private amenity center complete with a community pool, clubhouse and playground. A MUST SEE!
Directions:Take exit 15 at SR 429, take New Independence Pkwy. Turn left on New Independence Pkwy. Take first right on Hamlin Groves Trail. Hamlin Reserve is on the right.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15308 Honeybell Drive have any available units?
15308 Honeybell Drive has a unit available for $2,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 15308 Honeybell Drive have?
Some of 15308 Honeybell Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15308 Honeybell Drive currently offering any rent specials?
15308 Honeybell Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15308 Honeybell Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 15308 Honeybell Drive is pet friendly.
Does 15308 Honeybell Drive offer parking?
Yes, 15308 Honeybell Drive does offer parking.
Does 15308 Honeybell Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15308 Honeybell Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15308 Honeybell Drive have a pool?
Yes, 15308 Honeybell Drive has a pool.
Does 15308 Honeybell Drive have accessible units?
No, 15308 Honeybell Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 15308 Honeybell Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15308 Honeybell Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 15308 Honeybell Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 15308 Honeybell Drive has units with air conditioning.
