All apartments in Horizon West
Find more places like 15161 CANOE PLACE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Horizon West, FL
/
15161 CANOE PLACE
Last updated November 26 2019 at 6:52 PM

15161 CANOE PLACE

15161 Canoe Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Horizon West
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

15161 Canoe Place, Horizon West, FL 34787

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
gym
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
parking
playground
pool
hot tub
Welcome home to Winter Garden's spectacular master planned community of Lakeshore in Horizon West. Lakeshore is a luxury community by Toll Brothers. Located in Winter Garden's Horizon West area of Southwest Orange County, just minutes from any convenience you may need. The open design of this beautiful Madeira Model offers a broad view of the great room, the gourmet kitchen, the breakfast area, and the covered lanai. The first-floor bedroom includes a private bathroom. The sunlit loft is conveniently located near the spacious master bedroom and secondary bedrooms and bathrooms. The master suite includes an amazing walk in closet with a spectacular spa-like bath. Other highlights include a covered entry, an elegant dining room with a coffered ceiling, second-floor secondary bedrooms with a Jack-and-Jill bathroom, and a convenient second-floor laundry. Community features include a fitness center, kayak launch, parks, playgrounds, pool, and a social room. Monthly lease includes security monitoring as well as lawn maintenance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15161 CANOE PLACE have any available units?
15161 CANOE PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Horizon West, FL.
What amenities does 15161 CANOE PLACE have?
Some of 15161 CANOE PLACE's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15161 CANOE PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
15161 CANOE PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15161 CANOE PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 15161 CANOE PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Horizon West.
Does 15161 CANOE PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 15161 CANOE PLACE offers parking.
Does 15161 CANOE PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15161 CANOE PLACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15161 CANOE PLACE have a pool?
Yes, 15161 CANOE PLACE has a pool.
Does 15161 CANOE PLACE have accessible units?
No, 15161 CANOE PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 15161 CANOE PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15161 CANOE PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 15161 CANOE PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 15161 CANOE PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Windermere Cay Apartments
8200 Jayme Drive
Horizon West, FL 34787
Retreat at Windermere
5820 Nature View Dr
Horizon West, FL 34786

Similar Pages

Horizon West 1 BedroomsHorizon West 2 Bedrooms
Horizon West Apartments with ParkingHorizon West Apartments with Pool
Horizon West Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLBrandon, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FL
Clermont, FLWesley Chapel, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLLady Lake, FLDeLand, FLOak Ridge, FLCelebration, FLDoctor Phillips, FLLeesburg, FL
Bartow, FLBrooksville, FLHunters Creek, FLFish Hawk, FLZephyrhills, FLLockhart, FLAzalea Park, FLMount Dora, FLGoldenrod, FLDavenport, FLHighland City, FLOrange City, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Signature Lakes

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachLake-Sumter State College
Florida Southern College