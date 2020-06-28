15161 CANOE PLACE

Amenities

Welcome home to Winter Garden's spectacular master planned community of Lakeshore in Horizon West. Lakeshore is a luxury community by Toll Brothers. Located in Winter Garden's Horizon West area of Southwest Orange County, just minutes from any convenience you may need. The open design of this beautiful Madeira Model offers a broad view of the great room, the gourmet kitchen, the breakfast area, and the covered lanai. The first-floor bedroom includes a private bathroom. The sunlit loft is conveniently located near the spacious master bedroom and secondary bedrooms and bathrooms. The master suite includes an amazing walk in closet with a spectacular spa-like bath. Other highlights include a covered entry, an elegant dining room with a coffered ceiling, second-floor secondary bedrooms with a Jack-and-Jill bathroom, and a convenient second-floor laundry. Community features include a fitness center, kayak launch, parks, playgrounds, pool, and a social room. Monthly lease includes security monitoring as well as lawn maintenance.