Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dogs allowed garage gym pool

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse dog park gym playground pool dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly tennis court

15117 Driftwood Bend Drive Available 12/05/19 5 bedroom 3.5 bathroom independence winter garden home - MONTERREY MODEL features 5 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms with a full size loft located on the second floor. Master bedroom is located downstairs. Formal dining area, large open living room and breakfast nook. Washer and dryer are located downstairs. Front and back porch are covered. Rear Entry Garage

Independence Homes Include: Lawn Maintenance, Fertilizer, Exterior Maintenance Including Paint and Roof, Cable with HBO, High Speed Internet

Independence Community Homesite Features: 2 fully equipt clubhouses with 2 resort-style pools, 2 fitness centers, tennis courts, basketball courts, arcade rooms, tot lot, walking trails, dog park and a full access community boat ramp.

Independence Homesite Quality Interior Pest Control: All Independence Homesites require a quarterly interior pest control at a low minimum cost of $75 per quarter to ensure the health of both the exterior and interior of the home and resident.

please call or text the agentZoey Zhou cell:6028203351 office:4075663400 for showing



(RLNE3659644)