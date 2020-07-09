All apartments in Horizon West
15117 Driftwood Bend Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

15117 Driftwood Bend Drive

15117 Driftwood Bend Street · No Longer Available
Location

15117 Driftwood Bend Street, Horizon West, FL 34787

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dogs allowed
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
dog park
gym
playground
pool
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
tennis court
15117 Driftwood Bend Drive Available 12/05/19 5 bedroom 3.5 bathroom independence winter garden home - MONTERREY MODEL features 5 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms with a full size loft located on the second floor. Master bedroom is located downstairs. Formal dining area, large open living room and breakfast nook. Washer and dryer are located downstairs. Front and back porch are covered. Rear Entry Garage
Independence Homes Include: Lawn Maintenance, Fertilizer, Exterior Maintenance Including Paint and Roof, Cable with HBO, High Speed Internet
Independence Community Homesite Features: 2 fully equipt clubhouses with 2 resort-style pools, 2 fitness centers, tennis courts, basketball courts, arcade rooms, tot lot, walking trails, dog park and a full access community boat ramp.
Independence Homesite Quality Interior Pest Control: All Independence Homesites require a quarterly interior pest control at a low minimum cost of $75 per quarter to ensure the health of both the exterior and interior of the home and resident.
please call or text the agentZoey Zhou cell:6028203351 office:4075663400 for showing

(RLNE3659644)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15117 Driftwood Bend Drive have any available units?
15117 Driftwood Bend Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Horizon West, FL.
What amenities does 15117 Driftwood Bend Drive have?
Some of 15117 Driftwood Bend Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15117 Driftwood Bend Drive currently offering any rent specials?
15117 Driftwood Bend Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15117 Driftwood Bend Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 15117 Driftwood Bend Drive is pet friendly.
Does 15117 Driftwood Bend Drive offer parking?
Yes, 15117 Driftwood Bend Drive offers parking.
Does 15117 Driftwood Bend Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15117 Driftwood Bend Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15117 Driftwood Bend Drive have a pool?
Yes, 15117 Driftwood Bend Drive has a pool.
Does 15117 Driftwood Bend Drive have accessible units?
No, 15117 Driftwood Bend Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 15117 Driftwood Bend Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 15117 Driftwood Bend Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15117 Driftwood Bend Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 15117 Driftwood Bend Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

