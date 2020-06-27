All apartments in Horizon West
Find more places like 15078 CHAPTER WAY.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Horizon West, FL
/
15078 CHAPTER WAY
Last updated July 31 2019 at 7:00 AM

15078 CHAPTER WAY

15078 Chapter Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Horizon West
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

15078 Chapter Way, Horizon West, FL 34787

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
ice maker
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Brand New Townhouse. Be the 1st one to rent this beautiful corner unit Townhouse in Storey Grove, Winter Garden. This is an energy efficient home offers 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath, 2 car garage, 42 inches kitchen cabinets, crow molding on first floor and master bedroom, ceiling fans on all the bedrooms and living room and a fenced court yard. The brand new onsite Water Spring Elementary school will be ready by this 2019-2020 school year. It is zoned for Bridgewater Middle and Windermere High School. The house is minutes away from Disney and Horizon West Shopping Center. The rent includes lawn care, interior and exterior pest control.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15078 CHAPTER WAY have any available units?
15078 CHAPTER WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Horizon West, FL.
What amenities does 15078 CHAPTER WAY have?
Some of 15078 CHAPTER WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15078 CHAPTER WAY currently offering any rent specials?
15078 CHAPTER WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15078 CHAPTER WAY pet-friendly?
No, 15078 CHAPTER WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Horizon West.
Does 15078 CHAPTER WAY offer parking?
Yes, 15078 CHAPTER WAY offers parking.
Does 15078 CHAPTER WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15078 CHAPTER WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15078 CHAPTER WAY have a pool?
No, 15078 CHAPTER WAY does not have a pool.
Does 15078 CHAPTER WAY have accessible units?
No, 15078 CHAPTER WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 15078 CHAPTER WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15078 CHAPTER WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 15078 CHAPTER WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 15078 CHAPTER WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Windermere Cay Apartments
8200 Jayme Drive
Horizon West, FL 34787
Retreat at Windermere
5820 Nature View Dr
Horizon West, FL 34786

Similar Pages

Horizon West 1 BedroomsHorizon West 2 Bedrooms
Horizon West Apartments with ParkingHorizon West Apartments with Pool
Horizon West Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLBrandon, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FL
Clermont, FLWesley Chapel, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLLady Lake, FLDeLand, FLOak Ridge, FLCelebration, FLDoctor Phillips, FLLeesburg, FL
Bartow, FLBrooksville, FLHunters Creek, FLFish Hawk, FLZephyrhills, FLLockhart, FLAzalea Park, FLMount Dora, FLGoldenrod, FLDavenport, FLHighland City, FLOrange City, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Signature Lakes

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachLake-Sumter State College
Florida Southern College