15078 CHAPTER WAY

Brand New Townhouse. Be the 1st one to rent this beautiful corner unit Townhouse in Storey Grove, Winter Garden. This is an energy efficient home offers 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath, 2 car garage, 42 inches kitchen cabinets, crow molding on first floor and master bedroom, ceiling fans on all the bedrooms and living room and a fenced court yard. The brand new onsite Water Spring Elementary school will be ready by this 2019-2020 school year. It is zoned for Bridgewater Middle and Windermere High School. The house is minutes away from Disney and Horizon West Shopping Center. The rent includes lawn care, interior and exterior pest control.