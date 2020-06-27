All apartments in Horizon West
Last updated August 1 2019 at 10:36 AM

15067 Evergreen Oak Loop

15067 Evergreen Oak Loop · No Longer Available
Location

15067 Evergreen Oak Loop, Horizon West, FL 34787

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
dog park
gym
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
tennis court
4 bedroom 3.5 bath 2 story home at independence winter garden - SIERRA Model features 4 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms with a full size loft located on the second floor. ALL TILE downstairs, carpet in the bedrooms and second floor area. Master bedroom is located downstairs. Formal dining area, large open living room and breakfast nook white cabinets. Washer and dryer are located downstairs. Front and back porch are covered. Attached Front Entry Garage.
FLOOR PLAN:
Independence Homes Include: Lawn Maintenance, Fertilizer, Exterior Maintenance Including Paint and Roof, Cable with HBO, High Speed Internet
Independence Community Homesite Features: 2 fully equipt clubhouses with 2 resort-style pools, 2 fitness centers, tennis courts, basketball courts, arcade rooms, tot lot, walking trails, dog park and a full access community boat ramp.
Independence Homesite Quality Interior Pest Control: All Independence Home sites require a quarterly interior pest control at a low minimum cost of $75 per quarter to ensure the health of both the exterior and interior of the home and resident. please call or text Simon 4074684686

(RLNE4172238)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15067 Evergreen Oak Loop have any available units?
15067 Evergreen Oak Loop doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Horizon West, FL.
What amenities does 15067 Evergreen Oak Loop have?
Some of 15067 Evergreen Oak Loop's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15067 Evergreen Oak Loop currently offering any rent specials?
15067 Evergreen Oak Loop is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15067 Evergreen Oak Loop pet-friendly?
Yes, 15067 Evergreen Oak Loop is pet friendly.
Does 15067 Evergreen Oak Loop offer parking?
Yes, 15067 Evergreen Oak Loop offers parking.
Does 15067 Evergreen Oak Loop have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15067 Evergreen Oak Loop offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15067 Evergreen Oak Loop have a pool?
Yes, 15067 Evergreen Oak Loop has a pool.
Does 15067 Evergreen Oak Loop have accessible units?
No, 15067 Evergreen Oak Loop does not have accessible units.
Does 15067 Evergreen Oak Loop have units with dishwashers?
No, 15067 Evergreen Oak Loop does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15067 Evergreen Oak Loop have units with air conditioning?
No, 15067 Evergreen Oak Loop does not have units with air conditioning.
