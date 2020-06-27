15067 Evergreen Oak Loop

Amenities

4 bedroom 3.5 bath 2 story home at independence winter garden - SIERRA Model features 4 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms with a full size loft located on the second floor. ALL TILE downstairs, carpet in the bedrooms and second floor area. Master bedroom is located downstairs. Formal dining area, large open living room and breakfast nook white cabinets. Washer and dryer are located downstairs. Front and back porch are covered. Attached Front Entry Garage.

Independence Homes Include: Lawn Maintenance, Fertilizer, Exterior Maintenance Including Paint and Roof, Cable with HBO, High Speed Internet

Independence Community Homesite Features: 2 fully equipt clubhouses with 2 resort-style pools, 2 fitness centers, tennis courts, basketball courts, arcade rooms, tot lot, walking trails, dog park and a full access community boat ramp.

Independence Homesite Quality Interior Pest Control: All Independence Home sites require a quarterly interior pest control at a low minimum cost of $75 per quarter to ensure the health of both the exterior and interior of the home and resident. please call or text Simon 4074684686



