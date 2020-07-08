14981 Winter Stay Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Schedule your showing today - Gorgeous 4bd/3ba Upscale Home $3200/month - One story single-family home 4BD/3BA. No rear neighbors. 3 Car Garage. Goff Course Community.

Large kitchen includes an island and breakfast nook that overlooks the family room. The family room leads out onto a covered patio that overlooks your private backyard. Spacious master suite and a covered patio.Washer/Dryer included.

Located in the heart of Horizon's West just minutes from the Town Center Village. Surrounded by Panther Lake Golf Course. Easy access to Walt Disney World, Universal Studios, Winter Garden Village, and more!



To schedule your schedule guided tour, click on the following link (of copy and paste)

https://showmojo.com/l/4f9f4ad0ec



Separate HOA and Pet applications/ application fees may apply.

***Photos may be of the model unit***



