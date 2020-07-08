All apartments in Horizon West
Last updated May 5 2020 at 9:48 AM

14981 Winter Stay Drive

14981 Winter Stay Drive · No Longer Available
Location

14981 Winter Stay Drive, Horizon West, FL 34787

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Schedule your showing today - Gorgeous 4bd/3ba Upscale Home $3200/month - One story single-family home 4BD/3BA. No rear neighbors. 3 Car Garage. Goff Course Community.
Large kitchen includes an island and breakfast nook that overlooks the family room. The family room leads out onto a covered patio that overlooks your private backyard. Spacious master suite and a covered patio.Washer/Dryer included.
Located in the heart of Horizon's West just minutes from the Town Center Village. Surrounded by Panther Lake Golf Course. Easy access to Walt Disney World, Universal Studios, Winter Garden Village, and more!

To schedule your schedule guided tour, click on the following link (of copy and paste)
https://showmojo.com/l/4f9f4ad0ec

Separate HOA and Pet applications/ application fees may apply.
***Photos may be of the model unit***

(RLNE5333013)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14981 Winter Stay Drive have any available units?
14981 Winter Stay Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Horizon West, FL.
What amenities does 14981 Winter Stay Drive have?
Some of 14981 Winter Stay Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14981 Winter Stay Drive currently offering any rent specials?
14981 Winter Stay Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14981 Winter Stay Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 14981 Winter Stay Drive is pet friendly.
Does 14981 Winter Stay Drive offer parking?
Yes, 14981 Winter Stay Drive offers parking.
Does 14981 Winter Stay Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14981 Winter Stay Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14981 Winter Stay Drive have a pool?
No, 14981 Winter Stay Drive does not have a pool.
Does 14981 Winter Stay Drive have accessible units?
No, 14981 Winter Stay Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 14981 Winter Stay Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 14981 Winter Stay Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14981 Winter Stay Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 14981 Winter Stay Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

