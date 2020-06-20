14917 Apollo Bond Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly pool playground basketball court hot tub

3 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Townhouse at Watermark Winter Garden for rent - Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Townhouse at Watermark Winter Garden

All tile floor at the first floor open floor plan and 1/2 bathroom, all the bedrooms upstairs master has bathroom with dual sink and shower. further bathroom and laundry area with washer and dryer. The community has resort style pool and children play area and basketball court , close to Disney and Winter Garden Village and major highway ,



Please call or text Simon Ronchetti 407 468 4686



(RLNE4619552)