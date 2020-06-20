All apartments in Horizon West
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

14917 Apollo Bond Drive

14917 Apollo Bond Drive · No Longer Available
Location

14917 Apollo Bond Drive, Horizon West, FL 34787

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
pool
playground
basketball court
hot tub
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
playground
pool
hot tub
3 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Townhouse at Watermark Winter Garden for rent - Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Townhouse at Watermark Winter Garden
All tile floor at the first floor open floor plan and 1/2 bathroom, all the bedrooms upstairs master has bathroom with dual sink and shower. further bathroom and laundry area with washer and dryer. The community has resort style pool and children play area and basketball court , close to Disney and Winter Garden Village and major highway ,

Please call or text Simon Ronchetti 407 468 4686

(RLNE4619552)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14917 Apollo Bond Drive have any available units?
14917 Apollo Bond Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Horizon West, FL.
What amenities does 14917 Apollo Bond Drive have?
Some of 14917 Apollo Bond Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14917 Apollo Bond Drive currently offering any rent specials?
14917 Apollo Bond Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14917 Apollo Bond Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 14917 Apollo Bond Drive is pet friendly.
Does 14917 Apollo Bond Drive offer parking?
No, 14917 Apollo Bond Drive does not offer parking.
Does 14917 Apollo Bond Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14917 Apollo Bond Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14917 Apollo Bond Drive have a pool?
Yes, 14917 Apollo Bond Drive has a pool.
Does 14917 Apollo Bond Drive have accessible units?
No, 14917 Apollo Bond Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 14917 Apollo Bond Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 14917 Apollo Bond Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14917 Apollo Bond Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 14917 Apollo Bond Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
