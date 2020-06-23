All apartments in Horizon West
14820 Speer Lake Dr

14820 Speer Lake Dr · No Longer Available
Location

14820 Speer Lake Dr, Horizon West, FL 34787

Amenities

Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
garage
pet friendly
14820 Speer Lake Dr Available 01/31/19 Stunning Lake View Property!!! Lake Speer in Windermere - Lake Speer! Experience stunning sunrises and Disney fireworks by night in this lovely, clean cut, contemporary home located on a skiing lake. Upon entering the brick paver drive you will notice the split three car garage. The entry will welcome you with soaring ceilings and tons of natural light. The open concept living features the kitchen with upgraded Himalayan Quartz counter tops, breakfast nook, and great room area all with dynamic views of the incredible open pool with Travertine deck, and the Infinity pool with Lake Speer as your backdrop. Kitchen area has a gas stove, large island/breakfast bar, overlooking the great room. Master bedroom is located on the first floor overlooking the lake. As you work your way upstairs featuring distinctive iron railing and you will come to the cat walk with more views of the lake and three more bedrooms. Call for Showings!!!

(RLNE2543256)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

